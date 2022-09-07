Ukrainian troops capture Russian army lieutenant colonel on Kharkiv front – video

It is not specify where exactly the released footage was shot

The officer also posted a video of the capture.

At the same time, he did not specify where exactly the released footage was shot.

Meanwhile, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army on the southern part of the front continues.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have kept the strategic Antonivskyi bridge and other crossings across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast under sustained fire, thereby preventing Russian troops from restoring critical supply routes.

As Ukrainian troops block the deployment of Russian units, the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces in the region have been severely diminished.

In addition to Kherson Oblast, an active counteroffensive also kicked off in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 6.

And while the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has refrained from commenting on updates regarding the liberation of Kherson, earlier reports emerged about the liberation of a number of settlements, including Vysokopillia. Its strategic position next to road and rail links makes it a key objective Ukraine’s liberation operation.

Additionally, Ukrainian partisans continue to eliminate pro-Kremlin collaborators who have voluntarily agreed to work for the invading Russian forces.

Due to Ukraine’s ongoing success in liberating the region, the occupying authorities decided against holding a sham referendum on “joining” the Ukrainian territories under occupation to Russia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine