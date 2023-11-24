Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Buk system and kill 700 soldiers on southern front

Ukrainian defenders have killed around 700 Russian troops and destroyed a Buk-M1 air defence missile system in the operational zone of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Ukrainian Forces (OSGF) over the past 24 hours.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia OSGF, on Telegram

Quote: "A Buk-M1 air defence missile system was destroyed. The total enemy losses in the operational zone within the Tavriia OSGF reached about 700 troops for the second day in a row.

Occupying forces delivered 16 airstrikes on the Tavriia front, engaged in 43 combat skirmishes and launched 762 artillery strikes."

Details: Tarnavskyi noted that Ukrainian forces are standing firm on the defensive on the Avdiivka front, with total Russian losses in the area amounting to 675 soldiers.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian army destroyed 22 pieces of military equipment, specifically, 2 tanks, 8 armoured combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 1 air defence system, 1 UAV, and 7 motor vehicles. A further 37 pieces of Russian weaponry were damaged.

An offensive operation is also underway on the Melitopol front.

