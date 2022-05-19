Ukrainian troops destroy Russian electronic warfare system despite heavy guard (video)

The system was guarded by several armored combat vehicles and a tank

Russia's war against Ukraine - the main events of May 19



The R-330Zh is designed for detection, direction finding, and analysis of signals from radio sources in the frequency range of 100-2000 MHz.

In addition, this piece of equipment is capable of intercepting and suppressing UAV control channels, and creating radio interference for satellite communication systems, navigation equipment, and base stations of the GSM-900/1800 cellular communication system within a radius of 20-30 kilometers.

"The occupiers went to great lengths to hide the station among the buildings. It was guarded by several armored combat vehicles and a tank, but this did not save it. The system was successfully destroyed by the defenders of Ukraine,” the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.