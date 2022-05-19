Ukrainian troops destroy Russian electronic warfare system despite heavy guard (video)

The system was guarded by several armored combat vehicles and a tank
The R-330Zh is designed for detection, direction finding, and analysis of signals from radio sources in the frequency range of 100-2000 MHz.

Read also: Russian ‘security elite’ understands that the war is lost, Bellingcat says

In addition, this piece of equipment is capable of intercepting and suppressing UAV control channels, and creating radio interference for satellite communication systems, navigation equipment, and base stations of the GSM-900/1800 cellular communication system within a radius of 20-30 kilometers.

Read also: Russian invaders preparing ‘media tour’ from Russia's Rostov to occupied cities in Ukraine

"The occupiers went to great lengths to hide the station among the buildings. It was guarded by several armored combat vehicles and a tank, but this did not save it. The system was successfully destroyed by the defenders of Ukraine,” the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

