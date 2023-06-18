Ukrainian troops devastate 4 Russian infantry companies on southern front, officer says

Russians lost four companies in a day on the Tavria direction

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, reported the Russian troop losses on Telegram on June 18.

"Every day turns into hell for the Russians," he said. “Our soldiers are skillfully destroying the enemy.”

Tarnavskiy said the missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces carried out 1,829 firing missions over the course of the day.

Ukrainian troops also destroyed and damaged 77 pieces of enemy military equipment and 12 Russian ammunition storage sites in this area.

Over the past day, 650 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine.

In total, Russia's losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion now exceed 219,000 soldiers, according to a count maintained by the Ukrainian military.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine