Ukrainian troops down Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter with Perun MANPADS

Ukrainian paratroopers have already shot down 67 air targets of the occupier

“Servicemen from the the artillery unit of the 95th Ranger Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces shot down another military helicopter of Russian occupants – it was a Ka-52 Alligator,” reads a press release, which came with video footage.

So far, Ukrainian rangers have shot down 67 Russian aircraft, the release added.

Overall, the Ukrainian military claims to have shot down 170 Russian aircraft.

The Ka-52 Alligator is a relatively new model of Russian helicopter, created in 2008, at the time of Russia’s invasion of Georgia. The helicopters are mostly used for combat, while most other Russian models focus on transporting paratroopers.

Ka-52 helicopters usually uses S-8 rockets to target any objects on land, whether personnel or equipment. However, they are also able to carry bombs, and missiles for air-to-air combat.

In March, the Russian army used Ka-52 helicopters in a failed operation near Kyiv to establish control over Hostomel, a town with an airport to the north-west of Kyiv. The Ukrainian army used Stinger rocket-launchers to down at least two of the aircraft.

Russia is also using this type of helicopter in its offensive in the Donbas.