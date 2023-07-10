Ukrainian troops eliminate 440 Russians over past 24 hours, says General Staff

Occupation army of Russia is suffering colossal losses in Ukraine

The Ukrainian military has eliminated 440 Russian soldiers over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook update on July 10.

In total, almost 235,000 Russians have been eliminated since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Russian total losses as of the morning of July 10 were the following:

Personnel — about 234,480 (+440);

Tanks — 4,085 (+7);

Armored combat vehicles — 7,966 (+2);

Artillery systems — 4,371 (+5);

Multiple rocket launchers — 668 (+0);

Air defense equipment — 414 (+1);

Aircraft — 315 (+0);

Helicopters — 309 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 3,686 (+1);

Cruise missiles — 1,271 (+0);

Warships/boats — 18 (+0);

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks — 6,937 (+8);

Special equipment — 632 (+4).

Read also: Russia loses half of its modern tank fleet in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a long-awaited counter-offensive in southern and eastern Ukraine in early June, liberating occupied areas and consolidating their positions.

The latest Ukrainian military successes at the front were only a preliminary “preview” and the “main event” is yet to come, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at the time.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine