Ukrainian troops expand foothold in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian troops continue to expand their bridgehead on the Kherson front.

Source: a morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian troops continue to expand their lodgement. Despite significant losses, the Russians keep trying to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. They made 6 unsuccessful assaults over the past day.

There were 59 combat clashes over the last day. In total, the Russians launched 7 missile attacks and 36 air strikes, and fired 37 times from MLRSs at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russians once again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces are engaged in combat operations, and the results will be announced later.

Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts were hit by air strikes.

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the Russian forces, who keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defence, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, over the past day, the Defence Forces repelled 16 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 16 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Mariinka front, our defenders continue to hold back the Russians near Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Oblast, where they repelled 7 attacks.

On the Shakhtarske front, the Russians did not conduct any assault actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 8 attacks near Robotyne and northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, draining them along the entire contact line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 control points.

The missile troops hit an air defence facility, an area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery pieces, 2 electronic warfare stations and 3 command posts.

