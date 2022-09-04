Ukrainian troops hit collaborator’s construction business in occupied Kherson

A Russian ammunition depot exploded in Kherson

Yevhen Ryschuk, the mayor of Oleshky, a town across the Dnipro River from the city of Kherson, reported on Telegram on Sept. 4 that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked a business belonging to Saldo, the Russian Gauleiter of Kherson Oblast.

"Impacts at BMU-5 (construction and assembly office 5). Ammunition is exploding. In case you didn’t know, this object is the property of Saldo," Ryschuk wrote.

This is the second property of the chief Russian collaborator in Kherson Oblast to be hit in two days.

Explosions rang out in the city of Kherson on the afternoon of Sept. 3, and reports soon came in that the Zateryannyi Mir hotel, which also belongs to Saldo, had been hit.

Ukrainian activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko, citing sources, wrote that Russians soldiers were based at Saldo’s hotel.

Photos circulating in social media later showed extensive damage to the building.

