Ukrainian troops push out Russian forces at a cost

Reuters

Today, Putin is killing civilians in Ukraine. Two dozen large pictures from the war in Ukraine, each with the same message, were put up on Friday morning on either side of the platform reserved for the Russian transit trains. The trains, up to six per day, pause for around 10 minutes in Vilnius, capital of EU-member Lithuania, as they pass to and from Russia's Kaliningrad exclave - sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland - and cities such as Moscow and St Petersburg, via Belarus.