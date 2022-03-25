Ukrainian troops push out Russian forces at a cost
Ukrainian troops repositioned their troops in areas west of Kyiv amid reports that they pushed out Russian forces after fierce battles. (March 25)
Intercepted radio transmissions reveal Russian difficulties near a Kyiv town — including interruptions from radio jammers, The New York Times reports.
Audio from unsecured radio networks obtained by the New York Times show Russian troops discussing targets while advancing on the town of Makariv.
The reports have filtered out for days: Mass kidnappings, forced deportations, Ukrainians spirited across the border to Russia.
The crash is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and KPD's internal affairs unit is also investigating.
Russian troops reportedly attacked their own commanding officer by running him over with a tank after many in their brigade were killed amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said in a post on Facebook that Russian Col. Yuri Medvedev was attacked after fighting in Ukraine left nearly half of the men in the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade dead, The Washington Post reported. Tsymbaliuk said the brigade injured both of...
Today, Putin is killing civilians in Ukraine. Two dozen large pictures from the war in Ukraine, each with the same message, were put up on Friday morning on either side of the platform reserved for the Russian transit trains. The trains, up to six per day, pause for around 10 minutes in Vilnius, capital of EU-member Lithuania, as they pass to and from Russia's Kaliningrad exclave - sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland - and cities such as Moscow and St Petersburg, via Belarus.
A Florida restaurant canceled a "going to prison" party for a Capitol rioter who was photographed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern after the owner said that it was drawing too much attention. News Channel 8 reported that Caddy's Bradenton, a waterfront restaurant located outside of Tampa, Fla., canceled the April 1 event for Adam Johnson, who was sentenced to 75 days in prison last month for breaking into the U.S. Capitol...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital earlier today, a court spokesperson said, a development that comes amid mounting ethical scrutiny of the conservative justice.Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on March 18 after experiencing "flu-like symptoms." He was diagnosed with an infection and treated with intravenous antibiotics. A court spokesperson did not respond to a request for...
"Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner or later and probably in a matter of weeks," retired US Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan told Insider.
What Ginni Thomas and Vladimir Putin have in common
Ginni Thomas pushed QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theories and strategized about ways to overturn the 2020 election 'Heist' in texts with Mark Meadows.
Finland's Wartsila, a leading ship engine maker, has suspended business with Russia including equipment training while German counterpart MAN Energy Solutions is reviewing contracts, adding further trade pressure on Moscow. Russia's maritime sector is already grappling with the winding down of other services including ship certification by leading foreign providers - vital for accessing ports and securing insurance - shipping companies pulling out and Western sanctions being imposed on its leading ocean transporter Sovcomflot after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Wartsila, a top global marine and energy equipment maker, has suspended all deliveries and sales to Russia and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine and would take action to "follow the European Union sanctions framework as it evolves", a company spokesperson said.
The US Army's Special Forces, better known as Green Berets, have had a deep impact on Ukraine's fight to defend itself from a Russian invasion, despite not being directly involved in the conflict.
The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was the scene Wednesday of unrelenting bombardment, with firefighters battling to extinguish fires in residential buildings targeted across the city. (March 23)
Valentina Matviyenko, chair of the upper house of parliament and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said this week that, as Russia now had a "mobilisation economy", private rail firms should support state interests and allow Russian Railways to use their wagons. The letter, dated March 22, says the reserve railcars would enable "transportation of socially significant cargoes" and asks Russian Railways, the federal anti-monopoly service, the ministry of transport and the main industry association to respond by April 10.
Russia has launched more than 1,100 missiles on Ukraine since the start of its invasion on February 24, Reuters reported.
Blaming the mayor for making you pee your pants is ... not something grown-ups do. Welcome to the People's Convoy.
The more affordable Polestar 2 is now available for orders and test drives. We look at the performance numbers and the price of this Polestar 2.
The first three months of 2022 have not been what the doctor ordered when it comes to easing drought concerns in California, particularly following a very wet December that resulted in a surplus amount of rain and snow in the Golden State. With spring underway and the end of the rainy season in sight, AccuWeather forecasters say there is some good news on the way following the recent stretch of record-breaking warmth and dry weather. "A storm tracking eastward across the Pacific Ocean will likel
Astronomers have been busy in recent weeks watching activity unfold on the surface of the sun, and a new object has gained their attention. A sunspot has emerged in recent days that is at least twice as big as the Earth, according to SpaceWeather.com. This region was named AR2975 after appearing on Wednesday. Sunspots are areas on the sun where there is a concentration of magnetic activity, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). These areas can appear dark because they are c