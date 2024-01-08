Ukrainian troops repel over 20 Russian attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff

A total of 35 combat clashes took place over the past day, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 21 Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 January

Details: Thirty-five combat clashes took place over the past day.

In total, the Russians launched 11 missile strikes and 69 airstrikes, firing 53 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

At night, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine once again, using eight Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. All Russian drones were destroyed.

The settlements that suffered the airstrikes are: Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast); Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, Druzhba, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast); and Krynky, Respublikanets, Zmiivka and Chervonyi Maiak (Kherson Oblast).

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks east of Terny in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian forces are continuing to restrain the Russians, who are not abandoning their attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Over the past day, Ukrainian defence forces repelled six Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continued to hold back the Russians near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where they repelled three attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing measures to expand their established bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they made three unsuccessful assault actions on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

Over the past day, Defence Forces aircraft struck four areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defence forces also destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed a command post, two ammunition depots and two Russian artillery units.

