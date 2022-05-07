Ukrainian troops share video of Russian boat near Zmiinyi Island being destroyed

Iryna Balachuk – Saturday, 7 May 2022, 12:35

Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian Serna landing boat near Zmiinyi [Snake] Island in the Black Sea.

Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command on Facebook; Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of Joint Press Centre of the South Ukraine Defence forces, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Pivden: "Zmiinyi is not just another site of thrilling drama, record-breaking in terms of the quantity and scale [of damage inflicted on Russian troops]!

It was one of the landmarks early in this invasion and became a symbol of our rock-hard endurance and our ability to shatter the enemy’s most persistent efforts."

Details: Pivden Operational Command has shared footage of a boat with military personnel being destroyed near the coast of the Zmiinyi Island.

According to Bratchuk, this is a Serna landing boat.

Ukrainska Pravda tried to confirm this information and find out when exactly the Russian boat was destroyed. However, Pivden Operational Command said that these details currently cannot be disclosed.

The press centre for the South Ukraine Defence forces was also unable to answer Ukrainska Pravda’s questions.

Quote from Natalia Humeniuk: "Right now we are in a war and we will report the details when we can. The information that is currently being shared is that which can be made available to the general population without potentially harming the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine itself. Please be patient: everything will be clarified in due course."

