Ukrainian U.N. ambassador suggests Putin kill himself 'in a bunker,' like Hitler

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations hit back at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to put nuclear weapons on “special alert” on Sunday. Putin told Kremlin defense officials that he made the move because of “aggressive statements” made by the West about widespread sanctions and condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

During an emergency General Assembly session held on Monday, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s U.N. envoy, condemned Putin’s nuclear brinkmanship. "If he wants to kill himself, he doesn't need to use a nuclear arsenal,” Kyslytsya said. “He has to do what the guy in the bunker did in Berlin in May 1945,” referring to the suicide of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Kyslytsya further compared Putin to Hitler, saying the Kremlin’s “spiritual leaders” were “from the Third Reich.”

Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya addresses an emergency session of the General Assembly on Monday. (Seth Wenig/AP)

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres told delegates that the invasion was “totally unacceptable” and that “enough is enough.” He added: “Soldiers need to move back to their barracks, and leaders need to move to peace.” Ukrainians have been battling to defend major cities that have been attacked by Kremlin-led forces since the invasion began on Feb. 24.

Ukraine and its allies on Monday called for an inquiry into possible war crimes committed by Russia since the start of the invasion. Ukraine’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that at least 352 civilians had been killed, including 14 children. A further 1,684 people had been wounded. The fighting has caused more than 500,000 people to flee their homes, while millions are seeking refuge in bunkers underground.

