Ukrainian woman killed by Israeli strike on Gaza

A Ukrainian woman was killed in an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip as it continues its response to the attack earlier this month by Hamas militants, the head of the Ukrainian embassy's representative in the Palestinian Authority, Maksym Tyokin, told Ukraine’s Suspilne on Oct. 19.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk confirmed the death of 18 Ukrainians in Israel and said that the situation in the enclave is becoming even more complicated with more than 300 people on the evacuation list.

Read also: Ukraine backs Israel's right to defend itself, urges political resolution to conflict with Hamas

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, announced on Oct. 18 that 23 Ukrainians had been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

War in Israel — What is Known

Read also: Hamas attack on Israel killed three Ukrainians, nine injured, six missing, hundreds stranded

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. From the early morning, the Palestinian militant group Hamas repeatedly targeted the country with thousands of rockets and missiles. Armed Hamas militants then invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages. In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, striking the Gaza Strip.

During the night of Oct. 8, Israel announced the restoration of control over the majority of the populated areas that had been penetrated by Palestinian militants. Israel’s Cabinet has declared a state of war for the first time since 1973.

On Oct. 10, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had regained full control of the border with the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas attack in Israel may have killed at least 1,400 people. More than 3,400 people were reported dead in Gaza.

Read also: Israeli ambassador to Ukraine on the aftermath of Hamas attack – interview

Hamas accused Israel of striking the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds of people inside. The IDF said the hospital was destroyed by a Hamas rocket.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine