Ukrainian woman, supplier to Defense Ministry, sells Croatian hotel business amidst publicity

Tetiana Hlyniana, a Ukrainian supplier of provisions to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, recently sold her Croatian hotel business in Split to local businessman Diyan Yahyefendich.

The revelation came after NV’s discovery in January that Hlyniana, who is linked to a major food supplier for the Defense Ministry, had acquired various companies and hotels in Split.

Croatian media clarified key details, reporting that businessman Jozo Parcina sold the Luxe Hotel to Hlyniana. The transaction involved the sale of the MIMOZA corporation, which manages two hotels.

However, the 5-star Posh Hotel, referenced on its website as connected to Hlyniana, as well asother assets, were transferred to a separate company owned by Parcina.

Parcina stated that Hlyniana personally approached him to sell the Luxe Hotel. At the time of the deal, he was unaware of her business activities in Ukraine.

“It is not something I would have known,” he said.

The hotels were reportedly sold for around EUR 20 million ($22 million), and the transactions received approval from the National Bank of Croatia, which reviews and approves transactions exceeding EUR 300,000 ($329,000), according to Slobodna Dalmacija.

Lawyer Marijo Vukovic, who represents Hlyniana’s interests in Split and oversees hotel purchase operations, stated that his client has been conducting business and residing in Croatia for the last 10 years.

According to Vukovic, Hlyniana’s Croatian companies directly employed 79 workers, as well as additional subcontractors.

Another Croatian media outlet, Dnevnik, visited the resort village of Brela, where Hlyniana’sNAZARII corporation is registered. There, journalists discovered a hotel that presumably belongs to the Ukrainian.

According to the Dnevnik report, “five years ago, a Ukrainian investor purchased an old house in Brela, demolished it, and initiated the construction of a hotel.”

Croatian social media accounts suggest that NAZARII is linked to two hotels — Mirari in Split and NAZARII in Brela, the latter of which is presently available for booking.

Following the article’s publication, Hlyniana, issued a statement through her lawyer to NV Business, acknowledging her business ventures in Croatia over the past decade. She emphasized that she had received substantial financing and was supported by local partners.

Her companies in Croatia reportedly have significant debt obligations.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine