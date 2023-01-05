Ukrainian woman suspected of guiding Russian strikes on Kharkiv freed on bail

Ukrinform, quoting the spokesman of the regional prosecutor’s office, Dmytro Chubenko, reported that on Dec. 22, Kharkiv’s Dzerzhynskyi District Court chose a preventive measure against Kryhina in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of UAH 496,200 ($13,569).

Kryhina was released from the detention center after posting bail.

“The accused was released from the pretrial detention center on Dec. 23, the prosecutor has already filed a motion to take her into custody without bail," Chubenko said, commenting on the court’s controversial decision.

According to Ukraine’s SBU security service, the 29-year-old female collaborator arrived in Kharkiv Oblast from Russian-occupied territory.

“In accordance with tasks from her (Russian) supervisor, the woman established the coordinates of the city’s military and critical infrastructure, as well as the whereabouts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and National Guard’s units,” the SBU said.

The woman is suspected of providing the targeting information to the enemy.

The detainee was charged under Part 3 of Art. 114−2 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for imprisonment from eight to 12 years.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine