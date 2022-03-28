Ukrainian woman whose village was stormed by Russian soldiers says they wore her clothes, stole money, and drunkenly shot off her husband's leg

A view of the entrance to the hospital in Brovary, Ukraine, on March 17, 2022. Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

Russian troops overran a village in the suburbs of Kyiv over the weekend, CNN reported.

A Ukrainian woman who lived there told CNN the Russian soldiers were acting out of control.

Zina Kilko told CNN the soldiers ransacked her home and drunkenly shot off her husband's leg.

A Ukrainian woman whose village was stormed by Russian soldiers says they wore her clothes, stole money, and drunkenly shot her husband in the leg, CNN reported.

Zina Kilko told CNN that the Russian soldiers were acting out of control as they ransacked her home in a village close to Brovary, an eastern suburb of Kyiv, over the weekend.

"They wore my woman's hat, my coat, my boots. They wore our clothes, they took our bedding ... I don't know what they've done with it," Kilko told CNN in an emotional interview. "They slept, they ate, they wandered about. They stole our money."

Kilko also told CNN one of the Russian soldiers was drunk and used a stolen shotgun to blow her husband's leg off. Two of the Russian soldiers later admitted that they didn't support Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Kilko added.

She attended to her husband in the basement of their home for two days before bringing him to the main hospital in Brovary, which is where CNN interviewed her.

Kilko's husband was lying in a hospital bed next to her with his leg bandaged as she was being interviewed.

Russia has been trying to encircle Kyiv since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. But it has been met with fierce resistance.

Ukrainian counter-attacks have pushed Russian forces more than 20 miles away of the capital, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Friday, according to The Telegraph.

After heavy fighting over the weekend, Ukrainian forces also managed to reclaim ground in Brovary, according to the BBC.

The nearest Russian troops have advanced is in the western suburbs of Irpin and Bucha, which are about 15 miles from the city center, the BBC reported.

