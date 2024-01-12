Ukrainian women embrace non-traditional roles amid war

The ongoing war in Ukraine has prompted a notable shift in the job market, as more women now occupy roles traditionally dominated by men, the Ekonomichna Pravda news outlet reported on Jan. 12, citing the State Employment Service (SES).

Due to the enlistment of men in military service, it became more challenging to fill vacancies for jobs as welders, locksmiths, electricians, and drivers, the SES said. Women now fill many of these positions.

There was also a notable increase in female employment in the construction sector. 1,200 women secured jobs in construction through the SES in 2023, constituting 38% of the total workforce. This marked a substantial increase over the the 20% recorded in 2021.

Similarly, 1,200 women found employment in the mining industry in 2023, or 49% of all hires. In 2021, this figure stood at 27%.



Overall, the SES assisted 664,000 individuals in 2023, with 483,000 registered as unemployed, 72% of whom were women.

Of the 240,000 people who found new employment in 2023, 66% were women.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine