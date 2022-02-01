Ukrainian women volunteer to fight Russian troops
Ukrainian women are volunteering for military-style weapons training to fend off a potential invasion from Russian troops.
With the threat of a Russian invasion looming, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) about his recent trip to Ukraine and how far he thinks the U.S. should be willing to go to help the fledgling democracy.
Ukrainian military forces have been preparing for a possible Russian invasion
Netflix's latest zombie-apocalypse offering, "All of Us Are Dead," has garnered enormous viewership in its debut weekend on the streamer, sitting at No. 2 on the enviable US Top 10 list just days after its release.
A plurality of Americans says that President Biden should deliver on his campaign pledge to nominate the country's first African American female justice to the Supreme Court, according to a new poll.The survey, conducted by the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling on behalf of the progressive court reform group Demand Justice, found that 48 percent of respondents said Biden should keep this promise, compared to 31 percent who said he should...
Wellington offers an entry spot to Charlotte Bellis following wide outcry over her struggle to return.
(Bloomberg) -- American families are feeling the financial squeeze of soaring inflation and a persistent pandemic as fractious Democrats return to Washington this week no closer to a deal on a tax and spending bill party leaders hoped would by now provide relief. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid
Jonathan Van Ness stopped by E! News' Daily Pop to spill on everything from Netflix's Getting Curious to life in Texas with his husband. Watch!
13 Desirable Corvettes and 200 Neon Signs to Join 1,500-Vehicle Lineup March 16-19.
These are the competitive Senate primaries that will help shape the 2022 midterm general elections.
The town of Sandwich has been considering reconstruction of the boardwalk since 2018, as storms take a heavy toll; damage was mixed in other towns.
Israeli police on Tuesday demolished the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian militant who killed an Israeli man and wounded four others in a November shooting in Jerusalem's Old City. Fadi Abu Shkhaidem shot Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, and wounded two police officers and two other bystanders in November’s incident near Jerusalem’s flashpoint holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack as a “heroic operation” and said Abu Shkhaidem was one of its members.
NBC was presented with unprecedented challenges when covering the Tokyo summer Olympics amid COVID-19 but without spectators in the stands last year. But the U.S. Olympic TV partner is probably looking back almost wistfully on those comparatively straightforward Games as the politically fraught Beijing Winter Olympics rapidly approach on Feb. 4. The Chinese staging of […]
Moscow and Washington disagree on everything from which side is the aggressor, to who has responded to who, but in eastern Ukraine, the question isn't when war will start, but if it will ever end.
And yes, it will be stocked with actual Rolex watches you can buy.
The wife of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, who championed a years-long campaign for his release from prison, died on Monday from complications of COVID-19. Esther Pollard battled cancer in recent years and died after recently contracting the coronavirus, Israeli media reported. Jonathan Pollard served 30 years in federal prison for selling military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s.
With Russian military forces still massed on the border with Ukraine, the US Congress is close to approving what one senator called the “mother of all sanctions” against Russia should it invade. The sanctions are likely to target Russia’s major banks. It’s a risky gambit to take against a country whose exports of fossil fuels, metals, wheat, and other key commodities are crucial to many global supply chains; Russia produces 43% of the world’s palladium, for example, a metal crucial for car engines.
First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.
So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations -- you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program. See:...
Euphoria s2, ep4: Social media is going crazy over Sydney Sweeney and Eric Dane's performances, with fans calling for the pair to win an Emmy.
Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL. Source? Tom Brady. Here's how the Buccaneers quarterback announced the news Tuesday morning.