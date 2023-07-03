Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina passes away from injuries sustained during Russian attack

Writer Victoria Amelina was injured during a Russian attack on Kramatorsk

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina has passed away in hospital from injuries sustained during a June 27 Russian attack on Kramatorsk, writers association PEN Ukraine announced on July 3.

Doctors and paramedics in Kramatorsk and Dnipro City did everything possible in order to save her life, but ultimately, her wound proved fatal. Victoria's family and friends were with her in her last minutes.

"Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Victoria Amelina has expanded her work far beyond literature," PEN Ukraine wrote.

"In 2022 she joined the human rights organization Truth Hounds. She has been documenting Russian war crimes on de-occupied territories in the eastern, southern and northern parts of Ukraine, in particular in Kapytolivka near Izyum where she found the diary of Volodymyr Vakulenko, a Ukrainian writer killed by the Russians."

Amelina’s first English-language non-fiction book “War and Justice Diary: Looking at Women Looking at War,” will be soon be available in European bookstores.

Victoria Amelina was born on January 1st, 1986, in Lviv. She moved to Canada with her father, while she was in school, but soon returned to Ukraine. In 2007 she received her master’s in computer technology in Lviv and worked in international IT companies until 2015.

Following the publication of her first novel in 2014, she suspended her work in IT in order to dedicate herself to literature.

In 2021 Victoria received the Joseph Conrad-Korzeniowski literature prize in Poland. That same year, she founded the New York Literature Festival in the in the village of New York in Donetsk Oblast.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine