Ukrainian youth choir defies war with messages of freedom

JAMES BROOKS
·3 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — From a dank Kyiv bomb shelter to the bright stage lights of Europe's theaters, a Ukrainian youth choir's hymns in praise of freedom offer a kind of healing balm to its war-scarred members.

The Shchedryk ensemble, described as Kyiv’s oldest professional children’s choir, were in the Danish capital this week for a performance as part of an international tour that also took them to New York’s famed Carnegie Hall.

It was supposed to be part of a busy year to celebrate the choir's 50th anniversary. But Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine changed all that, with members scattering inside their homeland and abroad in search of safety. Some members say they have lost friends and family in the fighting.

“It is very difficult to gather the children,” said Marianna Sablina, the choir’s artistic director and chief conductor, whose mother founded the choir in 1971. Some of the members are "outside the borders of Ukraine, and only about a third of the forum currently lives in Kyiv.”

Earlier this year, the choir managed to reassemble and began rehearsing in Kyiv’s National Palace of Arts.

The vagaries of war often plagued the rehearsals. When Kyiv came under bombardment and suffered power outages, air raid sirens forced the choir to assemble in a darkened bomb shelter, illuminating their sheet music with whatever light source they could find.

“When there are sirens, we go to the shelter and just sing with our phones and flashlights,” said 15-year-old choir member Anastasiia Rusina, whose family fled to western Ukraine following the invasion.

“I think that we’re kind of getting used to it because it’s our job to do. We have a concert, so we just cannot skip any rehearsals,” she said.

The audience at Copenhagen’s Church of The Holy Ghost recently listened to the soaring voices of the choir, made up mostly teenage girls wearing black and white dresses accentuated by red and black squares on their sleeves and colorful beads around their necks.

“I sincerely hope that the concert here will send a message of love and hope and also sympathy and support to all Ukrainian families,” said Nataliya Popovych, co-founder of Copenhagen’s Ukraine House, a civil society organization which brought the group to Denmark. “Hopefully next year, all Ukrainian families will be able to celebrate Christmas properly,” she added.

At the core of the performance was the song “Carol of the Bells,” perhaps best known from the 1990 Christmas movie ‘Home Alone’.

The carol was originally arranged by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych in the early 1900s. The choir’s name, “Shchedryk,” comes from the song’s Ukrainian title.

“We have to send to people that our culture is so important to our world,” Polina Holtseva, another said 15-year-old choir member, whose family has stayed in Kyiv throughout the conflict.

“It’s our culture, it’s our songs, and it’s so amazing that we have a chance to give you this music,” she said.

Choir members Rusina and Holtseva said they don’t have any concrete career plans. They noted they don't don’t even know what they're going to do tomorrow. But amid the horrors of war, Shchedryk choir has become their “safe place.”

“We just don’t think about the war or our situation. We just sing, we’re together with our friends, our family,” Rusina said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says loss of trust in West will make future Ukraine talks harder

    President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach, although contacts between Russian and U.S. intelligence services were at least continuing. Since suffering a series of battlefield reverses, Putin has increasingly cast his more than nine-month-old invasion of Ukraine as a fight to defend Russia against an aggressive "collective West". At a news conference in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, Putin bemoaned the failure to implement the Minsk agreements - ceasefire and constitutional reform deals between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine brokered in 2014 and 2015 by Russia, France and Germany, at the outset of the conflict with Ukraine.

  • Wall Street’s Biggest Names Are Backing Off Their Climate Commitments

    This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

  • Head of Luhansk Oblast reports Ukrainian troops few kilometres off Kreminna

    Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Ukrainian military approached the city of Kreminna and currently are at a distance of several kilometres away. Source: Haidai on air during the joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "Our troops are a few kilometres away from Kreminna.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces adopt seven new Ukrainian-made drones

    Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, has said that over the past 30 days, 7 samples of Ukrainian-made UAVs have been admitted to service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: Reznikov on Facebook Details: The Defence Minister said that during the full-scale war, the Ukrainian army has changed in terms of digital transformation and has simplified the rules for using innovations for defence needs.

  • Investors anticipate Federal Reserve meeting next week

    The Federal Reserve is meeting next week to decide on interest rate hikes. Geetu Sharma, founder and investment manager of AlphasFuture, discussed the state of the stock market.

  • Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence

    Missouri's attorney general asked a judge on Thursday to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's filing in St. Louis Circuit Court said the circuit attorney's office falsely claimed that it had provided all forensic testing to the attorney general as part of the discovery process.

  • NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 14

    NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 14 including Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills

  • Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour

    Nobel laureates congregated in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Saturday for the first fully in-person award ceremonies complete with a formal banquet since the COVID-19 pandemic that curtailed events in the past two years. Dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel left around 31 million crowns - about 1.8 billion crowns ($174.2 million) in today's money according to the Foundation - to fund prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace awarded annually since 1901.

  • Israel's Netanyahu moves closer to forming far-right cabinet

    Israel's designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reached a coalition deal Thursday with an ultra-Orthodox party, bringing him a step closer to forming what is expected to be the most right-wing and religious government in the country's history. The Shas party has been a longtime ally of Netanyahu's Likud. Netanyahu already has reached coalition deals with three far-right factions whose agendas include expanding West Bank settlements, tougher punishment for Palestinian attackers and anti-LGBTQ proposals.

  • Russians actively looking for partisans in Crimea

    The Russian invaders are intensifying counter-subversive measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Crimea. Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) Quote: "There (in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea - ed.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is one of the few marijuana stocks you can invest in that isn't in the business of cultivating or selling the actual product. Innovative Industrial Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that continues to derive substantial revenue and profits from the long-term, triple-net leases of high-end cultivation and industrial facilities it enters into with medical cannabis companies. Innovative Industrial Properties' tenants include such well-known names in the cannabis business as Trulieve, Curaleaf, and Green Thumb Industries.

  • 'Death is part of life' - Qatar CEO after worker’s death

    STORY: The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the accident occurred at the Sealine Resort when a Filipino man working for a company contract to fix lights in a car park slipped alongside a fork lift. The man "slipped off a ramp while walking alongside the vehicle and fell headfirst against concrete," the publication said, citing multiple sources who remained unnamed to protect their jobs and safety.The Athletic reported that the accident took place during the World Cup, but did not specify exactly when.The Sealine Resort, south of Doha, was the official training site of the Saudi national team, which was eliminated from the tournament last week. The resort did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment about the incident.

  • Project Overmatch: US Navy preps to deploy secretive multidomain tech

    The fielding of Project Overmatch will arguably be the Navy’s most important work in 2023.

  • Soaring current account surplus fails to cover up cracks in Russian economy

    Russia's current account surplus more than doubled year-on-year to $225.7 billion in January-November from $108.6 billion, the central bank said on Friday, giving much-needed fiscal wriggle room as the country's economy heads into 2023 on shaky ground. This year, Russia is on track to post a record high current account surplus after its imports of goods and services fell due to Western sanctions while globally high commodity prices boosted its export revenues. Exports rather than import compression are responsible for the majority of the rise, the Institute of International Finance has said.

  • Russia causes over UAH 100 billion in damage to environment in Kharkiv Oblast

    YANA OSADCHA - THURSDAY, 8 DECEMBER 2022 The amount of damage caused by Russia to the environment in Kharkiv Oblast reaches over UAH 100 billion [roughly US$2,734,590,000 - ed.]. Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office Quote: "The military actions conducted by the Russian Federation cause irreparable damage to the environment and have created numerous consequences for the environment.

  • Parliamentary committee backs banning Russian branch of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

    The Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Ukrainian parliament has supported a bill to ban religious organizations affiliated with Russia – including the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) – Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported via the Telegram messenger on Dec. 9.

  • Israel's next finance minister brings religion to the front of economic strategy

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's incoming finance minister has said his economic strategy will be infused with religious beliefs laid out in the Torah, predicting that this would help the country prosper. Bezalel Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionism party, said that as finance minister he would delve deep into the inner workings of the economy. He also suggested a shift in spending priorities for the incoming government, including a significantly increased budget for religious study.

  • Comedian and SNL alum Chris Kattan rushed into surgery after a pneumonia diagnosis

    Former Saturday Night Live personality and Chatham resident is recovering in a Springfield, Mo., hospital but expected to be released Saturday

  • NASA’s Orion capsule heads home from the moon

    NASA's Orion capsule is on its way home from the moon to wrap up a three-week test flight. The spacecraft will aim for a Pacific Ocean splashdown on Sunday.(Dec. 9)

  • Pakistan's top court endorses Barrick Gold's $10 billion mining investment

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's Supreme Court endorsed on Friday a settlement for Barrick Gold to resume mining at the Reko Diq project, one of the world's largest underdeveloped sites of copper and gold deposits, it said in an order. The endorsement was a condition of the settlement for Barrick to resume work on the project in the southwestern province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, in which it will invest $10 billion. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the head of a five-judge panel, read out the operative part of the brief order in court.