Applications to join Ukraine's new Offensive Guard pour in

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports that large numbers of Ukrainians are sending in applications to join assault brigades in the Offensive Guard [Hvardiia nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades – ed.].

Source: Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Head of the Minister of Internal Affairs, on national television

Quote: "The recruitment campaign literally started on Thursday, but I know that many applications and questionnaires are already being submitted. In fact, many calls are being received on the hotline that was set up specifically for the establishment of these brigades. Recruitment is open to both men and women.

First and foremost, they should be motivated people who are ready to liberate the [occupied – ed.] territories. It's a window of opportunity."

Details: Pavlichenko said people who have already joined the units have combat experience, including the liberation of territories, motivation, and an understanding of how to serve on the front line. At the same time, Pavlichenko noted that combat experience is not mandatory.

Asked how the candidates will be checked for honesty, she said there is actually a particular algorithm that assigns people to units of the police, the National Guard or the Border Guard Service.

It includes verification by directing queries to a number of institutions and searching certain databases.

