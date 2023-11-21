Ukrainians advance on Kherson Oblast's left bank, battles near Krynky ongoing – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that the Defence Forces of Ukraine are continuing to make progress on the left bank of the Dnipro River and that battles are ongoing near Krynky.

Source: ISW

Details: The ISW states that Ukrainian forces continued operations on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on 20 November and reportedly made progress.

Russian military bloggers claim that Ukrainian forces have expanded their control zone in the western part of Krynky (30 km northeast of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnipro River) and that battles are ongoing near the settlement.

Geolocation footage posted on 20 November shows that Russian forces continue to strike Ukrainian forces near Krynky with thermobaric munitions from a TOS-1A.

Russian military bloggers also claim that Ukrainian forces attacked in the area of Poima (12 km east of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnipro River) and Pishchanivka (13 km east of Kherson and 3 km from the Dnipro River).

Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kremenna line on 20 November and made some progress near Kreminna.

Ukrainian military sources reported on 20 November that Ukrainian forces continued successful assault operations to the south of Bakhmut.

Russian forces continued offensive operations on the Bakhmut front on 20 November and reportedly advanced southwest of Bakhmut.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 20 November:

Russia appears to be employing a known hybrid warfare tactic to artificially create a migrant crisis on the Finnish border.

Russia’s apparent hybrid warfare tactic on the Russian-Finnish border is similar to Russia’s and Belarus’ creation of a migrant crisis on the Polish border in 2021 and is likely similarly aimed at destabilising NATO.

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) reportedly started public recruitment for the Russian "Africa Corps" aimed at subsuming Wagner Group operations in Africa after alleged failed MoD attempts to directly recruit former Wagner personnel.

Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov continues efforts to distinguish himself in the Russian information space, infringing on the generally accepted boundaries between Russian federal subject (region) heads and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new security assistance package to Ukraine during US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's visit to Kyiv on 20 November.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, near Avdiivka, west and southwest of Donetsk City, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhia Oblast and marginally advanced in some areas.

A Ukrainian official reported that Ukraine successfully returned 45 Ukrainian children whom Russian authorities forcibly deported to Russia in the past six months.

