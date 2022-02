Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained resolute on Saturday amid tense fighting in and around Kyiv. "I'm here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth," he said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday.The latest: Residents of Kyiv have been urged to immediately travel to the nearest bomb shelter as a heavy Russian air raid is expected around midnight local time.