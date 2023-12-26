How Ukrainians celebrate Christmas — photo report

Ukrainians officially celebrated Christmas for the first time according to the new calendar

This year, Ukrainians officially celebrate Christmas throughout the country according to the Western calendar, from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25.

Here are the most important Christmas photos from all over the country.

Christmas service at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv on the evening of Dec. 24.

REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade during the service on Christmas Eve near the front line in the Kupyansk area.

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

Military personnel from the 4th Separate Tank Brigade “Ivan Vyhovskyi” attend the Christmas Eve service in a church near Kupyansk.

Soldiers of the 4th Separate Tank Brigade prepare a festive dinner.

REUTERS / Viacheslav Ratynskyi

REUTERS / Viacheslav Ratynskyi

REUTERS / Viacheslav Ratynskyi

REUTERS / Viacheslav Ratynskyi

REUTERS / Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade conduct a Christmas service near the front line in the Donetsk region.

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

REUTERS / Thomas Peter

A volunteer decorates a Christmas tree in a shelter in the front-line town of Hulyai-Pole, Zaporizhia region.

REUTERS / Stringer

People in traditional attire sing carols in the Kyiv metro.

REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

Christmas celebration in Lviv.

Catholic believer Lesya Shestakova and Orthodox believer Oleksandr Shestakov celebrate Christmas together for the first time on the same day.

Lesya and Oleksandr in the St. Alexander's Cathedral in Kyiv before the Christmas service.

