A first for reclaimed Kyiv cathedral: Christmas in Ukrainian

3
HANNA ARHIROVA
·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Packing a cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.

Richly decorated with golden icons and panels, the cathedral — part of the complex known as the Monastery of the Caves and a UNESCO World Heritage Site — put up a video screen outside for the overflow of worshipers, despite the frigid temperatures of -10 Celsius (14 F).

Overlooking the right bank of the Dnieper River, the cathedral and monastery complex has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. And for the first time in the 31 years of Ukraine’s independence, the service there was held in the Ukrainian language. Ukrainian army troops in uniform were among those singing well-known Ukrainian carols.

Ukraine's government on Thursday took over the administration of the Dormition Cathedral at the Kyiv-Pechersk monastery and allowed the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to use it for the Orthodox Christmas service. The move highlights the long-running tensions between the two churches exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The cathedral. built about 1,000 years ago then rebuilt in the 1990s after being ruined in World War II, had been under control of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which formerly had ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

“It’s a first victory” for Ukraine, said Oksana Abu-Akel who hailed it as a significant step for Orthodox believers to cut ties with Russia after it started the war more than 10 months ago. “This is the first time in 300 years that there is really our own service here. Every person feels this joy. It is a victory for all Ukrainians.”

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said Thursday that the cathedral had been taken over by the state after the lease of the Moscow-affiliated church expired on Dec. 31. Tkachenko attended the service Saturday.

“It’s an amazing moment. Previously this place — on Ukrainian territory, within Kyiv — has been linked to Moscow. Now we feel this is ours, this is Ukrainian. This is part of the Ukrainian nation,” said Alex Fesiak, who attended the service.

In 2019, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine received recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople. Moscow’s and most other Orthodox patriarchs refused to accept that designation that formalized a split with the Russian church.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which remained loyal to the Moscow patriarch since the 17th century, declared independence from Moscow’s Patriarchate after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The UOC gave Moscow a liturgical cold shoulder by dropping the commemoration of Moscow Patriarch Kirill as its leader in public worship and blessing its own sacramental oil rather than use Moscow’s supply.

Metropolitan Epiphanius, the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, spoke not just about Christmas but delivered a political message about the war.

“As a nation, we sought to live peacefully, having a good understanding with all our neighbors. But the enemy meanly and treacherously broke the peace and invaded our land, shedding blood, sowing death and wanting to destroy our statehood and our very Ukrainian identity,” he said during the service.

“Those who held us in captivity could not endure our achievements and our success," he said. "The devil’s malice and envy prompted them to make war, but they are sure to be defeated. After all, the truth is on our side.”

Natalia Levshyna said her husband couldn’t come to the Christmas service as he is fighting on the front line, but she will send him photos of the service as it's very important to him. Originally from Donbas, she said she stopped attending the church of the Moscow Patriarchate in 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and supported the conflict in the eastern part of Ukraine.

"Our emotions are running high,” she said, barely holding back tears, describing her conviction that the Ukrainian church on Ukrainian soil should be independent from the Russian Orthodox Church.

“Our church must be synchronized with state policy. They must be one,” Levshyna said.

Others in Ukraine have decided to distance themselves from the Russian Orthodox Church by celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25.

On Friday, the Church of Moscow Patriarchate condemned the Ukrainian plans to hold a service in the Kyiv cathedral as ”an attempt to forcefully seize ... the cathedral by means of blackmail and misinformation of society.”

In 2019, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine received recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, but the Moscow’s patriarch refused to accept that.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church declared independence from Moscow’s Patriarchate after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, ending the Ukrainian church's loyalty to the Moscow patriarch which dated back to the 17th century. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church removed Moscow Patriarch Kirill as its leader in public worship and now uses its own sacramental oil for blessings rather than oil supplied by Moscow.

But Ukrainian security agencies have claimed that some in the Ukrainian church have maintained close ties with Moscow. They've raided numerous holy sites of the church and later posted photos of rubles, Russian passports and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch as proof that some church officials have been loyal to Moscow.

Prominent Ukrainian Orthodox Church leaders have rejected the allegations of ties with Moscow, insisting that they have loyally supported Ukraine from the start of the war and that a government crackdown will only hand a propaganda coup to Russia.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

This story has been corrected to show that the cathedral was taken over, not the monastery complex, and that the church is Moscow-affiliated, not Moscow-controlled.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church

    Packing Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.

  • Drugstores make slow headway on staffing problems

    Joan Cohrs missed her chance to grab a prescription at her usual drugstore by about 30 seconds. Cohrs walked up to the counter of an Indianapolis CVS pharmacy shortly after a metal curtain descended, closing it for lunch. A rush of vaccines, virus tests and a busy flu season started overwhelming pharmacies more than a year ago, forcing many to temporarily close when workers weren't available.

  • Falling tree claims life of 2-year-old boy in California during bomb cyclone

    The family of a 2-year-old boy from Sonoma County, California was overwhelmed with grief after a redwood tree collapsed on their home during Wednesday's storm, killing the boy.

  • New San Francisco homeowners beset by storm-felled tree

    Wednesday's storm brought a tree crashing into the bedroom of Liz Morrison and Jonathan Hunt while they were inside. Lezla Gooden reports. (1-5-23)

  • Moscow-linked church says Ukrainian Primate does not have permission to hold service in Kyiv monastery

    The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) has said that Metropolitan Epiphanius, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), does not have permission to hold a service in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (the Monastery of the Caves) on 7 January, and his intention is an attempt to "forcibly seize the Dormition Cathedral".

  • 'The ground is saturated': Flooding risk festers in California as weekend rain hits

    Rains could continue through mid-January, bringing persistent wet weather and with it the ongoing possibility of mudslides and flooding.

  • 5 found dead, people were ‘screaming’ for help in NC murder-suicide, police say

    Among those killed, police say, were three juveniles.

  • BP and Shell vs. Exxon and Chevron: The Mystery of Big Oil’s P/E Gap

    Stocks of all the oil giants did very nicely in 2022. But investors valued the two U.S. giants more highly than their U.K. counterparts. The reason may lie in how the companies are transitioning to renewable energy.

  • Ukraine Latest: Ongoing Fighting in East Despite Christmas Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenMcCarthy Overcomes GOP Rebellion to Be Elected House SpeakerKremlin forces shelled Ukrainian positions in eastern Ukraine with mortars and artillery despite Russia’s unilateral 36-hour truce set to run thr

  • Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery

    Tears of joy streamed down worshippers' faces as Ukraine's main church celebrated a "return" to Kyiv's Cathedral of the Assumption on Orthodox Christmas day, shortly after taking control of it from a rival church with alleged ties to Russia. The golden-domed cathedral, of huge cultural and religious significance, sits on a high hill in the centre of Kyiv by the river Dnipro, and forms part of the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, also containing chapels and administrative buildings. It has become a focus of a bitter conflict between Ukraine's Orthodox communities, triggered by Russia's invasion.

  • UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women

    A top U.N. envoy met with the Taliban-led Afghan government’s higher education minister Saturday to discuss the ban on women attending universities. Markus Potzel is the first international official to meet with him since the ban was introduced last month. Taliban authorities on Dec. 20 ordered public and private universities to close for women immediately until further notice.

  • Kevin McCarthy clinches House speaker vote in historic 15th ballot

    McCarthy clinches the House speaker seat, more developments in the Idaho student murders and the Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion.

  • Romeo Langford returns to the streaming chat

    The Spurs watched Keldon Johnson join Devin Vassell on the injury report, opening the door for Johnson and Malaki Branham. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Roku (ROKU) Records More Than 70 Million Active Accounts Globally

    Roku (ROKU) creates a milestone as it crosses 70 million active accounts on its platform and witnesses a rise in streaming hours for the full year 2022.

  • Prince Harry news – live: Duke reveals he cried once after Diana’s death in new trailer

    The Duke claims he was ‘unable to show any emotion’ when greeting mourners following his mother’s death

  • U.S. Investigators Subpoena Hedge Funds in Binance Money-Laundering Probe: Report

    Authorities have not yet brought charges against the company, which has faced intense scrutiny following competitor FTX's collapse in November.

  • Climate Pledge Arena offering free transit passes for all publicly ticketed events

    The transit passes are valid for two hours before doors open and two hours after the event.

  • UConn snaps losing streak with 69-60 win over Creighton

    Big East preseason player of the year Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and No. 4 UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a 69-60 win over Creighton.

  • Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy makes it really easy to coach him

    Brock Purdy has been impressive as a seventh-round rookie quarterback put into duty for the 49ers. Part of the reason why he’s been able to keep the club a viable Super Bowl contender has been the talent around him. But he’s also been particularly coachable, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. “When you coach someone, [more]

  • New Mexico Democrats' homes, offices shot at over past month

    New Mexico police are investigating shots fired at an office of the state's attorney general last month in connection with attacks on residences and the business of four other Democratic officials that have raised concerns of political violence. Multiple shots were reported on Dec. 10 at the former campaign headquarters of now state Attorney General Raul Torrez, according to a statement by Albuquerque police late on Thursday. The string of attacks began in early December, less than a month after midterm elections in which Democrats swept all New Mexico U.S. House seats and held control of the state legislature in a polarized political climate.