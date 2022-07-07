Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'

CARA ANNA and VASILISA STEPANENKO
·4 min read

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Viktor Lazar shares his war-side balcony with a pair of opera glasses and a tiny orange snake, his only companion in an apartment that seems to sit at the edge of the world.

The opera glasses, more of a joke, are hardly needed — the front line is visible without them. The rumbling of Russian and Ukrainian shelling is audible even now, although Lazar claims not to notice. Below his balcony is a crater, one of many. On the nearby street, a Grad rocket launcher rolls by.

Lazar estimates the Russians are just 10 kilometers (6 miles) away.

As the war grinds into its fifth month along deadly fault lines in Ukraine’s east and south, Lazar and his few neighbors in Kharkiv's vast and shattered neighborhood of Saltivka represent a life without resolution in which many are trapped. New communities are being told to flee. Not all do.

While towns and villages around the capital of Kyiv have begun to rebuild after the Russians withdrew months ago and world powers discuss long-term recovery, others in eastern Ukraine still cannot sleep soundly.

The Soviet-era apartment blocks in Saltivka once housed a half-million people, one of the largest neighborhoods in Europe. Now perhaps only dozens remain. Some of the buildings are blackened, while others are crumbling slab by slab.

“This is my home,” says the 37-year-old Lazar, who is shirtless in the soaring summer heat, revealing a machine gun tattoo on his right arm. He proclaims he's ready to fight the Russians, but his only weapons are kitchen knives.

A broken guitar hangs on the wall of his apartment. Lazar, a musician, dreams of holding a defiant concert in Saltivka’s echoing, cat-roamed streets. In better days, he played for crowds in the plazas of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which is showing signs of rebounding from the war — even though it's only a short distance from the border with Russia.

Saltivka, by comparison, is almost dead. Past a final subway station dedicated to heroes, all activity sputters out. Shops are closed and apartment blocks gape with broken windows. In one, a table-sized chunk of concrete twists slowly on a shred of rebar, waiting to fall.

Tall grass overtakes abandoned playgrounds scattered with fallen and ripened cherries. Soldiers’ trenches are bare. In a few apartments now ripped open, laundry still hangs on the line.

From time to time, a car crunches along the debris. It might bring movers trying to salvage some furniture or volunteers bringing assistance.

Outside Lazar’s building, people have assembled a modest kitchen with a mounted bell to ring when the day’s food arrives. Near the teapot on a wood stove, ammunition boxes now hold bread slowly going stale.

Some electricity has returned but running water has not. Lazar ducks into a basement where water still gurgles for bathing. Two middle-aged women emerge from the darkness, looking fresh, and walk away.

But life is less an adventure for those with no options. Pavel Govoryhov, 84, sits in the entrance of a building now as fragile as himself. He has two canes at hand. For four months, he lived in the basement before moving back into his apartment. He tenses at sudden noises. Just speaking about his struggles brings him to tears.

“My children don’t help me,” he says. “Why do I need such a life?”

In time, he knows, winter will return to the unheated apartment blocks without mercy.

The Russians could do the same. More than 600 civilians have been killed in the Kharkiv region north of Donetsk since the invasion, some in Saltiva. Ukrainian authorities have alleged that the Russians used banned cluster bombs.

Communities around the edges of Kharkiv are still in uncertain hands, reportedly part of Moscow’s strategy to keep Ukrainian troops so distracted that they cannot be sent to places like Donetsk where the Russians are chewing away at entire cities.

“You don’t wish this on anyone,” says Bogdan Netsov, 14, who lives with his family in an apartment with curtains drawn.

In another Saltivka building, a scrawled sign in the stairway warns potential occupiers that “if you come in, you’ll get killed.”

This is where Viktor Shevchenko still calls home, even as he needs the light of his cellphone to see through its gloom in the daylight hours.

“This is me speaking for the whole world,” he says, unshaven and fortified by tea. “We will push Russia away. Because we are patriots, and we live on our land.”

Dishes lie smashed in his destroyed kitchen. A religious symbol from his Orthodox faith is scorched. A clock on the wall, like the neighborhood around him, has stopped working.

Shevchenko reaches for the clock and winds it.

“It runs,” he says, with a touch of pride. “It runs.”

On unsteady legs, he returns to the silence of Saltivka, the ticking clock in his hands.

___

Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Ukraine, contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • WSJ Opinion: Restoring the Balance of Power Through Political Originalism

    Wonder Land: The administrative state has created ideological divides that will take a long time to undo. But a recent ruling on climate change may help resurrect the decisive role that substantive politics played at the time of America's founding. Images: Reuters/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Kremlin Pushes New Wave of Repression at Home as War Drags

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian authorities are pushing through a raft of new repressive measures against domestic opponents, expanding crackdowns on critics as the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine is in its fifth month.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already Her

  • UniCredit CEO says "progressive disengagement" from Russia needed - paper

    MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit is working on a "progressive disengagement" from Russia, which is performing well from a financial standpoint, the Italian bank's chief executive told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore. "Russia is performing financially and this cannot be overlooked," he said. "On the other hand there are political considerations that must be taken into account: a progressive disengagement is needed ... to safeguard our clients and our staff."

  • Democrats frustrated by party's response to abortion ruling

    As Sen. Michael Bennet sought to encourage a small crowd of fellow Democrats not to give up the fight for abortion rights, Maryah Lauer stepped forward, bullhorn in hand, to exhort him to do more. The confrontation was a sign of the frustration among many Democrats after the Supreme Court's decision last month to strip women of the constitutional right to abortion. The question heading into this year's midterm elections is whether the outrage will energize Democrats to vote or leave them disillusioned and staying home.

  • A hajj closer to normal: 1 million Muslims begin pilgrimage

    It is a scene that stirs hope — and relief — for Muslims around the world. One million pilgrims from across the globe amassed on Thursday in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the initial rites of the hajj, marking the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the annual event — a key pillar of Islam. The hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes the faithful along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.

  • Ahead of G-20 ministers' meeting, China slams US, NATO

    China launched a scathing attack on the U.S. and NATO on Wednesday, days before a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments underscore the increasingly fractious relationship, along with China’s increasingly confrontational approach to foreign relations that heatedly rejects criticism. At last week’s NATO summit in Spain, Blinken accused China of “seeking to undermine the rules-based international order.”

  • Iran's outdoor painters seek to capture, preserve old Tehran

    Tehran residents accustomed to seething at slow-moving traffic, sweltering in summer heat and suffocating in smog may be surprised to find a growing number of outdoor painters reveling in the Iranian capital’s historic charm. The overcrowded metropolis may be dusty and in need of beautification, but the honeycomb of alleyways that make up old Tehran is drawing throngs of artists out of their cramped studios and into the open streets — a trend that accelerated during the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. “The paintings link us to past designs and feelings that are disappearing,” said Morteza Rahimi, a 32-year-old carpenter, art aficionado and resident of downtown Tehran.

  • NASA: Contact lost with spacecraft on way to test moon orbit

    NASA said Tuesday it has lost contact with a $32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit, but agency engineers are hopeful they can fix the problem. After one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, the space agency said it could no longer communicate with the spacecraft called Capstone. Engineers are trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it, NASA spokesperson Sarah Frazier said Tuesday.

  • Hey, Stephen Colbert, Frank Schwindel has your eephus right here, pal

    Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel has extended a public invitation to late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert to step outside at Wrigley Field.

  • Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

    The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised. The remark by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin marked an escalation of Russian war rhetoric but ignored the fact that Moscow's forces already occupy large parts of southern Ukraine as well. It suggested that Moscow, fresh from seizing the last parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region on Sunday, might be preparing once more to expand its stated war objectives, which it reined back a month into the invasion after an assault on the capital Kyiv and an advance on the second largest city Kharkiv were beaten back.

  • Russia’s plans are the complete destruction of Ukraine, Kyiv intelligence chief says

    As Russian forces step up their assault in the Donbas region, the head of Kyiv’s intelligence warned that President Vladimir Putin wants the “complete destruction” of Ukraine.

  • Russians storm Novoluhanske, Spirne on Bakhmut axis with partial success – General Staff

    Russian invasion forces are conducting assaults towards the settlement of Novoluhanske on the Bakhmut axis, as hostilities in the Donbas continue, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in its Facebook update for July 5.

  • Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -U.S. crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy, becoming another casualty of a dramatic fall in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector. Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. New Jersey-based Celsius in June froze withdrawals and has hired advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing.

  • Putin is threatening poor countries with starvation as the 'next stage' in his ruthless Ukraine war, experts warn

    "The Russian invasion into Ukraine exacerbated an already bad situation" and it's "affecting the entire global community," one expert told Insider.

  • Maroon 5 removes Japanese Rising Sun flag from world tour promo following South Korea backlash

    Maroon 5 has changed the promotional poster for their 2022 world tour after receiving backlash for the original design consisting of the Japanese Rising Sun flag, which is symbolic of the nation’s wartime atrocities. The group released their tour schedule on their official website on July 3, announcing their first stop as Quebec City before moving on to Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila and Bangkok. The Rising Sun flag was representative of the Japanese Imperial Army during its colonial rule of the Korean peninsula and other neighboring territories from the early 1900s until the end of World War II. The flag is still deemed to be offensive by many within these countries.

  • U.N. says war in Ukraine is driving billions of people worldwide into hunger

    The spike in food, fuel and fertilizer prices sparked by the war in Ukraine is threatening to push countries around the world into famine, bringing “global destabilization, starvation and mass migration on an unprecedented scale,” a top U.N. official warned Wednesday.

  • Ukrainian aircraft strike Russian strongholds Pivden (South) Operational Command

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 02:56 Ukrainian Defence Forces conducted airstrikes on Russian strongholds in the area of Blahodatne, along the southern defence lines. Source: Pivden (South) Operational Command on Facebook Quote: "Lone enemy Ka-52 helicopters and pairs of those helicopters attacked the crossing over the Inhulets river in northern Kherson Oblast and conducted two airstrikes on liberated Ivanivka.

  • Boris Johnson vows to ‘keep going’ as calls to resign mount

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday rejected calls to step down following a wave of high-level resignations across the government. Despite his winning a confidence vote in June, Johnson’s premiership has been plagued by a string of scandals, the latest of which involves his alleged mishandling of sexual misconduct claims against a former member of Johnson’s Conservative Party. Before resigning his own position on Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons “at some point we have to conclude that enough is enough. I believe that point is now.”

  • Nigeria’s Currency Falls to Record Low as Traders Track Central Bank’s Latest Dollar Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s currency fell to the lowest on record after traders adjusted prices to reflect the rate Central Bank of Nigeria sold the currency amid a lack of dollar supply in the authorized foreign-exchange market.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consume

  • After attacking Ukraine, Russia's Vladimir Putin has made NATO great again | Opinion

    The final outcome of this chapter 2 of the post WWII cold war, now hot, will be determined by the combination of the sanctions and the Russian people