Ukrainians create invisibility cloak for protection from Russian thermal imagers and drones

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
Ukraine, on the basis of the Brave1 coordinational platform, has developed super protection against Russian thermal imagers and drones with thermal imaging cameras.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Quote: "The cloak blocks the radiation of heat and makes the fighters invisible to the enemy. For example, to snipers or Special Operations Forces groups that perform combat tasks," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

 

The invention is compact and light; it weighs up to 2.5 kg. It has high protection against rain and wet snow.

Apart from that, the cloak does not burn and protects against high temperatures. The samples have already successfully been tested in the field.

"The invisibility cloak is just one of the developments that will help save the lives of our soldiers at the front. We need even more," Fedorov stressed.

 

Background:

  • Brave1 is an association for the development of defence technologies in Ukraine. Brave1's team and specialised experts provide financial, informational and organisational support to startups and developers for technological superiority over Russia and Ukraine’s victory.

  • You can submit your own projects in the defence field through the Brave1 platform.

