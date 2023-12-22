Ukrainians expand bridgehead in Kherson Oblast and repel Russian attacks on several fronts – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders are repelling Russian attacks on most fronts, exhausting the Russians on the Melitopol front and trying to expand the bridgehead in Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 22 December, the 667th day of the full-scale war.

Details: A total of 95 combat engagements have taken place over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 1 missile strike and 61 airstrikes and bombarded the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas 71 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Synkivka and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Nevske and Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Spirne, Toretsk, Avdiivka, Vesele and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast); Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Preobrazhenka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Krynky in Kherson Oblast came under Russian airstrikes.

A total of 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

The situation on key fronts, according to the General Staff, is as follows:

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts , the operational situation remains unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts , Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front , Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the defence of the Ukrainian troops.

On the Lyman front , Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, our soldiers repelled 7 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front , the Ukrainian defenders continue to repel Russian forces, steadfastly holding the defence, as Russia is continuing to try to encircle Avdiivka. The Defence Forces repelled 22 enemy attacks east of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, as well as 13 attacks in the vicinity of Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to restrain Russians in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where our defenders repelled 15 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russia did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the defence forces repelled seven Russian attacks west of Verbove and south of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Melitopol front, Ukrainian defenders are taking active steps to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russians, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite failures, Russian forces persisted with their intention to dislodge our units from their positions and carried out 12 unsuccessful assault operations. The Russian forces received a worthy rebuff and retreated with losses. The Ukrainian defenders are engaged in counter-battery combat, inflicting fire on Russia's rear.

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the past day, Ukrainian Defence Forces aircraft attacked 16 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 9 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, three ammunition depots and Russian artillery equipment."

