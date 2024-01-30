Ukrainians to face agricultural export bans to the EU if their products don’t arrive as planned

Entrepreneurs who violate export regulations for agricultural food products to certain European Union countries will have their verification status suspended for 6 months, Ukraine’s Agrarian Policy Minister, Mykola Solskyi, announced.

The government has tightened the rules around exporting certain agricultural products to prevent abuse of the system., he announced during an online meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Kirill Vatev, the ministry reported.

Read also: EU Parliament renews trade-liberalization measures for Ukraine

"A company may now be removed from the list of verified agro-industrial entities if Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, or Poland report that products shipped for transit through their countries were not exported and instead remained within their borders," the minister said.

Read also: European Commission and five EU countries agree on Ukrainian food imports

Ukrainian agricultural exports decreased by $1.5 billion in 2023, falling from $23.4 billion to $21.9 billion. Romania led in agricultural imports from Ukraine in 2023, totaling $2.9 billion, a 12% annual increase.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine