Ukrainians Fire on Russian Position From US-Made Bradley in Battle for Strategic Avdiivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday, November 22, that Kyiv’s forces were facing a difficult situation along the front lines ahead of the winter as fighting continued in the south and east.

In his nightly address, the president reported that the situation remained difficult along the front, including the southern city of Avdiivka.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces General Staff has reported intense fighting in the Avdiivka direction, including Stepove to the north.

The aerial reconnaissance unit of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade posted video on Wednesday that it said showed the Ukrainian crew of an American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle firing on an attempted Russian advance over the rail line outside Stepove.

The Ukrainian crew can be seen huddled behind the vehicle outside destroyed homes as they create a smoke shield and then fire on the Russians.

The US first said it would send the vehicles to Ukraine in January.

Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in battle for control of the strategic city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast for months, and the Russian efforts to capture the area intensified in the autumn, months after Kyiv began its much-anticipated counteroffensive in the south.

Military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun said on Tuesday that the Russians were lately sending fewer troops and less equipment towards Avdiivka, but warned that they had not “abandoned their plans” to take the city. Credit: 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade via Storyful

