Ukrainians on front line doubt diplomacy will work
Residents of rebel-controlled Donetsk are doubtful that talks between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats will work (27 Jan)
A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.
One told the extremist lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
The former president's son received a quick reminder about his father.
University of California professor Barbara Walter said she'd have had a vastly different response to Donald Trump supporters' comments just a decade ago.
Bodycam footage shows federal contractors dropping off migrants at the Westchester County Airport last summer.
The Fox News personalities clashed over a Republican spot questioning the president's ability to lead.
Trump got just five bids for her signed hat, watercolor, and NFT. They sold for the equivalent of $162,144, far below her $250,000 guide price.
"Democrats need to focus on the struggling working class, not giving more tax breaks to the wealthy," Sanders said. Other Democrats said not so fast.
Admitted double murderer Donald Grant faces execution at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Janos Kummer/Getty ImagesWith Russian troops steadily massing on the Ukraine border and a looming threat of an invasion that the White House described as “imminent,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson would have you look the other way. During the episode of his Monday show, Carlson pondered: “Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?” Three years earlier, Carlson admitted that he is rooting for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. He said, in part: “Why do I care… what is
When I was a journalist for The Times (London) in Moscow in December 1992, I saw a print-out of a speech by the then Russian foreign minister, Andrei Kozyrev, warning that if the West continued to attack vital Russian interests and ignore Russian protests, there would one day be a dangerous backlash. As he stated in his speech, his anxiety about Western behavior was rooted in fear that the resulting backlash would destroy liberalism in Russia and Russian co-operation with the West. The point about this history is that the existing crisis with Russia has origins that go far beyond Putin.
Donald Trump and his allies are bracing for a flurry of legal challenges this year. Here are the big cases to put on your radar.
What seemed like political theater at the time actually violated state and federal fraud laws, according to current and former prosecutors.
It would be bitter irony if Trump, who has said so many false and hurtful things with actual malice, gets revenge on the media by seeing his Supreme Court appointees knock down a pillar of press freedoms.
The figure is vastly less than the $793 million Trump boasted of having in the bank while running for president in 2015.
(Bloomberg) -- From her office across from the wind-lashed docks and idle cranes of Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port in southeastern Ukraine, new director Olga Saminina is frank about its prospects: Zero, without state support and new clients.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed:
President Biden is leading former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in two hypothetical, head-to-head match-ups for the 2024 presidential election, according to a new poll.The survey, conducted by Marquette Law School, found that 43 percent of adults nationwide would support Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held today, while 33 percent would vote for Trump in a one-on-one match-up.Sixteen percent said they would...