Ukrainians gather in Brighton Beach to tell stories of anguish for loved ones at home
CBS2's Kevin Rincon has the story and information on how the public can help.
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesMoscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday.“Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor Konashenkova, spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry, announced in a Russian state television address on Sunday. The s
A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now
The luxury yacht, the 155-foot-long Lady Anastasia, with an estimated value of nearly $8 million, reportedly belongs to Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Russian arms company Rosoboronexport.
H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first red carpet appearance of the year tonight at the NAACP Image Awards, and they wore true statement looks to mark their receiving the President’s Award
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government. In a video posted online, Kadyrov boasted that Chechen units had so far suffered no losses and said Russian forces could easily take large Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, but that their task was to avoid loss of life. "As of today, as of this minute, we do not have one single casualty, or wounded, not a single man has even had a runny nose," Kadyrov said, denying what he said were false reports of casualties from Ukrainian sources.
NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how
The couple offer up a playful take on the chart-topping rock hit. Robert Fripp and Toyah Are Right on Time with The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy”: Watch Spencer Kaufman
From The Nanny to the boss: for her first SAG Awards as president of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union, the actress decided to dazzle
Selena Gomez came ready to make a splash on her first red carpet of 2022. The Only Murders in the Building actress stepped out in a black column gown with a cutout by Oscar de la Renta.
Remember that Donald Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure officials to dig up dirt on the Bidens.
Fox News anchor accused of presenting ‘perfect distillation of white supremacy’ in rant against Biden supreme court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday. Biden said of her nomination: ‘For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America.’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson is an attempt to “defile” the supreme court and “humiliate and degrade” the US, the Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson claimed on Friday night. If
Ukraine's stiff resolve in its fight againt Russia may get a boost from those who want to come and help.
Rick Ross gave fans an inside look at his lumberjack aspirations, after he decided he needed to chop down 10 massive oak trees on his property.
Selena Gomez stepped out on the SAG Awards stage barefoot as she and Martin Short presented the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role
Turkey called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that could pave the way for the NATO member nation to enact an international pact limiting Russian naval passage to the Black Sea. Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas and can limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened. Balancing its Western commitments and close ties to Moscow, Ankara has said the Russian attack is unacceptable but until Sunday had not described the situation as a war.
It’s no secret that Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is taking over the modeling industry, but her newest photoshoot has people doing a double-take. We’re used to Gerber looking like a goddess, but this time, she’s done a complete 180 by posing both nude and covered in tattoos. On Feb. 24, Gerber posted a photo […]