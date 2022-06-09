Ukrainians take kids, pets, stuffed animals to visit abandoned Russian tanks, photos show
Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·1 min read
More than three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the remnants of war have become a more permanent fixture in the everyday lives of Ukrainian citizens.
Photos show curious onlookers stopping to inspect broken down military vehicles. Some even let their dogs, goats and children play atop the abandoned war tanks on public display in the streets of Kyiv and across regions under bombardment.
Alina Filonenko told NPR's Peter Granitz that she took her 4-year-old daughter to see the wreckage and understand what's going on in their country.
Olya Ovcharuk, a kindergarten teacher before the invasion, described to NPR why she paid a visit.
"To see the vehicles that the monsters rode and what's left of them," Ovcharuk said. "There's little doubt here that this is a display of death. That doesn't stop people from taking selfies or climbing on and in the vehicles, feeling burnt flak jackets."
Some symbols of carnage are beginning to rust as Russia’s assault continues to devastate the people, infrastructure and livelihood of Ukraine.
Iran expects an oil cargo confiscated by Greece to be returned in full, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Tehran's ambassador to Athens as saying on Thursday, following a Greek court ruling quashing the original decision to confiscate it. The case arose when Greece in April impounded the Iranian-flagged Lana, formerly Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, near the island of Evia due to European Union sanctions. The United States in May confiscated part of the Iranian oil cargo onboard, transferring it to another ship, following the initial Greek court ruling.
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny scolded Google and Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday for shutting down advertising, a step he said had undermined the opposition and thus was a gift to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny, by far Russia's most prominent opposition leader, casts Putin's Russia as a dystopian state run by thieves and criminals where wrong is cast as right and judges are in fact representatives of a doomed lawless country. In a written address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, Navalny, who is currently in a Russian jail, said technology was being used by the state to arrest dissidents but that it also gave an opportunity to get to the truth.
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's military may have to pull back to stronger positions in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but they will not give up the city and fierce fighting raged there on Wednesday, the region's governor said. Ukraine expects Russia to step up its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk and to mount a huge offensive where Moscow is focusing all its efforts, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on television. The days-long battle for the industrial city has emerged as pivotal, with Russia focusing its offensive might in the hope of achieving one of its stated aims - to fully capture surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of Russian-speaking separatists.
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Greece should stop arming islands with non-military status and should abide by international agreements, in comments likely to fuel a renewal in long-running tensions between the Aegean Sea neighbours. Last week he announced Turkey was halting talks with Greece, partly over a dispute with the Greek prime minister, and what Ankara calls airspace violations. "Turkey will not renounce its rights in the Aegean and will not back down from using rights that are established by international agreements when it comes to arming islands."
The threat of Russian missile strikes on Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts from the Black Sea has grown over the past 24 hours, spokesman for Odesa regional military administration Serhiy Bratchuk said on Ukrainian national television on June 9.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAccording to a new legal complaint, investment banker J.D. Vance knowingly received unlawful support from a super PAC funded by his friend and billionaire backer, Peter Thiel.The complaint, which watchdog groups Campaign Legal Center and End Citizens United filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday and shared exclusively with The Daily Beast, alleges that the Vance campaign and the Protect Ohio Values super PAC coordinated for
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has gotten himself into a bit of a sticky mess with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine—and now he’s turning to his military in a frantic effort to clean it up.In the past few days Lukashenko and his advisers have made a flurry of announcements about plans to bolster the Belarusian military. First, they announced Belarus was creating a people’s militia to give a boost to
Russian forces pounded an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday and the two sides waged pitched street battles that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said could determine the fate of the critical Donbas region. Meanwhile, Russia claimed that it struck a training facility far from the front lines, west of the capital. In the wake of a series of setbacks in the 3-month-old war, Russia set its sights on the industrial Donbas region of coal mines and factories, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops for years and where they already held swaths of territory before the invasion.
MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesWith Vladimir Putin’s bloody war in Ukraine crossing the 100-day mark, the Kremlin seems to be abandoning any pretense of diplomacy. There are several reasons Moscow aborted its initial half-hearted attempts to negotiate with Ukraine, including tangible gains on the battlefront and Western media’s waning attention span. But if Russian state TV is any indication, another reason Putin’s regime is now rejecting the idea of a diplomatic resolution has to do