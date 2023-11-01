Ukrainians not among first wave of foreign evacuation from Gaza Strip – Ambassador to Egypt

Evacuation passes through the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt

Foreign evacuation from the Gaza Strip via the Egyptian border crossing has begun, with about 500 people being granted permits. Ukrainian citizens have yet to be included, said Ukraine's Ambassador to Egypt, Mykola Nahornyi, in an interview with Radio Free Europe on Nov. 1.

Read also: Israel's political challenges in the war with Hamas

"Around 500 people have obtained permits. The principle is somewhat alphabetical when it comes to countries. However, as of now, these are not our citizens," he said.

Nahornyi said that the plan is to evacuate approximately 7,000 foreigners, including 358 Ukrainian citizens.

"The number of people willing to evacuate has slightly increased for us. Today, it's 358 individuals. We've practically worked out the algorithm for how this will be carried out. Once it is all set, the evacuation will begin. As I mentioned, the lists have been submitted to the Egyptian and Israeli sides for approval.”

Within the Gaza Strip, there are Ukrainians in hospitals who were either injured or undergoing treatment. Their evacuation, when permitted, is expected to be facilitated by the Egyptian Red Cross.

"We've established contacts with the Egyptian Red Cross. So, if the evacuation is approved, the Egyptian side is ready to assist in bringing these people to Egyptian territory," Nahornyi said.

Since the start of the war, which began after an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Ukraine has evacuated 540 Ukrainians from Israel. In total, around 4,000 Ukrainians have left the country since Oct. 7.

Ukrainians still remain in the Gaza Strip.

Read also: As Israel-Hamas clash intensifies, Lukashenko places blame squarely on ‘provocative’ US

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Moldova announced on Oct. 19 that Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova would attempt to jointly evacuate their citizens from the Gaza Strip. This can only happen once the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is reopened.

The Hamas group launched rocket attacks on Israel and entered the southern part of the country on Oct. 7, killing people and taking hostages. In response, the Israel Defense Forces initiated Operation Iron Dome, carrying out strikes on the Gaza Strip, with the intensity of the attacks increasing over the following days.

During the night of Oct. 8, Israel declared that it had regained control over most of the populated areas that had been infiltrated by Hamas terrorists. The Israeli Cabinet declared a state of war for the first time since 1973.

Read also: Ukraine considers designating Hamas a terrorist organization, says Israeli ambassador

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the nation, stated that Hamas terrorists would be eliminated. The country’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, announced a full-scale assault on the Gaza Strip.

On Oct. 28, Netanyahu declared the start of the second phase of the war, with the Israeli government approving an expansion of the ground invasion into Gaza.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine