Some Ukrainians part with Russian Christmas date
Some Ukrainians part with Russian Christmas date
Some Ukrainians part with Russian Christmas date
Key developments on Dec.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’s ready to negotiate “with everyone involved” in the war with Ukraine. Putin told a Russian news reporter in an interview that aired on Russian media on Sunday that the Kremlin is ready to negotiate but their enemy are the ones refusing to talk. The comments from the Russian…
Ukrainian’s “know what we are fighting for,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Christmas message, after officials said 10 people were killed in Kherson.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Rubin Obs/NSF/AURANASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was a huge boon to space science when it went into orbit on Christmas Day last year. But the $10 billion JWST, for all its amazing capabilities, only sees a small sliver of the sky at a time—and only in a particular spectrum. The infrared spectrum.That’s why scientists are so excited by the next big thing in giant telescopes. The Vera Rubin Observatory, perched atop an 8,900-fo
A Grinch was located and arrested by officers of the Osceola County sheriff’s office in Reed City, Michigan, on Christmas day, according to a Facebook post.In a holiday video posted to the department’s Facebook page, the famous Dr Seuss character is seen running from and taunting the officers before being chased down and handcuffed.“Grinch that was running around Reed City today was located and arrested for outstanding warrants for larceny of gifts. Currently lodged in the Osceola County Jail,” the post said. Credit: Osceola County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan via Storyful
President Xi Jinping wants China to accelerate efforts to achieve self-reliance in agricultural technology, identifying seed development and core equipment among areas to focus on, state media reported. The central leadership had said in 2020 that the country's seed industry was a weak link in the food chain and needed to make better use of science and technology to achieve a turnaround. "It is necessary to keep an eye on the frontiers of the world's agricultural science and technology," the official Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying at the central rural work conference held in Beijing over Friday and Saturday.
President Biden is being asked to intervene in an asylum case who previously fought against the Taliban alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
There has been fierce debate after some celebrities were called out in NY Magazine, referred to as “nepo babies” because they have benefitted from having famous parents.
Pete Davidson has been a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" since 2014. In addition to being a comedian, he is an actor, screenwriter and producer. See: How Rich Are Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and These...
Ceramic trees, blow molds and vintage Christmas ornaments are some of the top items customers are looking for at antique shops this holiday season.
Shop Uggs, toys, the best vacuum we tested, and more can’t-miss deals
The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs for the 45 million Americans awaiting word on the Biden administration's student loan relief program. See: How Rich Is Former President...
Steve Davis, president of The Boring Company, has been drafted in to help run Twitter by Elon Musk but once set up his own frozen yoghurt shop.
Prince Andrew made an appearance on Christmas with the royal family as they all attended the service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk.