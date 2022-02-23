Ukrainians prepare for the worst as Russian lawmakers give Putin the go-ahead to use military force

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

People in Ukraine are preparing for the worst as the country is set to declare a nationwide state of emergency over fears of a full scale Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on military reservists to help in the effort. CBS News reporter Haley Ott joins “CBS News Mornings” with the latest from Kyiv.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spencer leaders look to make changes after dog attacks 1-year-old

    Spencer leaders look to make changes after dog attacks 1-year-old

  • Images show new deployment of military vehicles, troop tents in southern Belarus, company says

    Satellite images taken on Tuesday indicate a new deployment of military vehicles and troop tents in southern Belarus, a space technology company said.As Russia last week claimed that it was pulling back some of its military forces near Ukraine, Maxar Technologies said the images indicate a new deployment of military equipment in southern Belarus less than 30 miles from the Ukrainian border. The New York Times notes that the deployment is likely...

  • JPMorgan's top metaverse and crypto executive is leaving the bank after almost 20 years

    Led by Christine Moy, JPMorgan last week launched its Onyx lounge in Decentraland, becoming the first major bank in the metaverse.

  • Kremlin: Americans will feel 'consequences' of sanctions

    The Kremlin this week warned that Americans will feel the "consequences" of sanctions against Russia, with the country suggesting that they will cause strain on global financial energy markets. "There is no doubt that the sanctions introduced against us will hit global financial and energy markets. The United States will not be left out, with its ordinary citizens feeling the consequences of the price increase in full," Russia's ambassador to...

  • Cruz lifts hold on State Department nominees after Nord Stream 2 sanctions

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has lifted his hold on President Biden's State Department nominees after the Biden administration sanctioned the Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.Why it matters: Cruz has campaigned to sanction the pipeline for months, calling it a chance to stop a Russian invasion into Ukraine. His bill failed to clear the Senate in January, per Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines, via Axios' Zachary Bas

  • "Significant deficiencies": Biden admin suspends Alaska mining road plans approved in Trump era

    The Biden administration asked a court Tuesday to send a Trump-era permit approval for an Alaska mining road running through Indigenous territory back to the Interior Department for further analysis of its environmental impacts.Why it matters: "The Interior Department is asking the court to remand the right-of-way decision to the agency to correct the significant deficiencies we have identified in the underlying analyses," the department said in an emailed statement.Stay on top of the latest mar

  • Democrat Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg reduces felony charge against criminal who has more than 40 prior arrests

    The office of embattled Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg allegedly downgraded charges against a career criminal who snatched cash from a woman in the subway station.

  • House Republicans pass bills to move up election deadline, criminalize ballot collection

    One bill passed by just four votes.

  • WHO announces 2nd hub for training countries to make COVID vaccines

    The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it has set up a hub in South Korea to train low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines and therapies, and is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine project to a further five nations. The new training hub comes after the U.N. agency set up a technology transfer hub in Cape Town, South Africa, last year to give companies from poor and middle-income countries the know-how to produce COVID-19 vaccines based on mRNA technology.

  • Moderna, Thermo Fisher partner to manufacture COVID vaccine, other drugs

    Thermo Fisher had already partnered with Moderna last year to help scale up production of its COVID vaccine, branded as Spikevax. As a part of the 15-year expanded deal, Thermo Fisher would provide dedicated manufacturing capacity in the United States for fill/finish services as well as labeling and packaging services for Spikevax and other mRNA drugs in Moderna's pipeline. Moderna's vaccine received full U.S. approval in January for adults and is cleared for use in more than 70 countries.

  • War in Ukraine means pain at the pump, and that's bad for Democrats

    War in Ukraine means pain at the pump, and that's bad for Democrats

  • US Space Force awards contract for deep-space radar

    The $341 million contract is for development of the first of three planned radar sites, which will track objects located in geosynchronous orbit.

  • N.Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will frustrate U.S. threats

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen cooperation with China and together "frustrate" threats and hostile policies from the United States and its allies, state media reported on Tuesday. Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the successful completion of the Beijing Olympics, state news agency KCNA said in a summary. North Korea and China are defending and advancing socialism, while "frustrating the undisguised hostile policy and military threat of the U.S. and its satellite forces" by strengthening strategic cooperation and unity, Kim said.

  • Flight Attendants’ Union Pushes Biden Administration to Extend Air-Travel Mask Mandate

    The nation's largest flight attendants' union is pushing the Biden administration to extend the federal mask mandate for air travel.

  • Biden Expected To Allow Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project

    The move comes amid escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Why Your Tax Refund May Be Delayed in 2022

    For many people, a tax refund serves as bonus cash -- money they can use for leisure purposes like vacations. Other people might take their tax refunds and put that money directly into their savings accounts. While filing your taxes electronically should result in a faster turnaround, even electronic returns may get delayed.

  • 'Frozen' Bitcoin Tied to Canadian Protests Lands at Coinbase, Crypto.Com

    The situation shows the limitations of a government’s ability to thwart transactions on decentralized systems – but also the limitations of those systems to circumvent such sanctions.

  • Pope tells politicians to examine their consciences before God over Ukraine actions

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis said on Wednesday that the threat of war in Ukraine caused "great pain in my heart" and condemned actions "destabilising coexistence among nations and discrediting international law". The United States and its allies have accused Russia of flagrantly violating international law by ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and recognising the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent republics. Francis, speaking in a sombre tone at the end of his weekly general audience, also urged politicians to make "a serious examination of conscience before God" about the effects of their actions.

  • The Best Electric Toothbrushes for a Brighter, Healthier Smile

    One thing that can make brushing easier and more effective, other than actually doing it, is to use an electric toothbrush. Unlike their manual counterparts, electric toothbrushes use vibrations and head movement to more effectively remove plaque and debris from your teeth. Top of the line electric toothbrushes aren’t cheap, but consider them an investment in one of your greatest assets—your smile.

  • U.S. suggests Putin's "peacekeepers" won't trigger "massive" invasion sanctions

    A senior U.S. official told reporters on Monday evening Russia's plan to send "peacekeeping" forces into eastern Ukraine would "not be a new step," but it would make Russia's existing presence in the separatist-held areas "more overt."Why it matters: The U.S. and its European allies have been warning for weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger "massive" sanctions on Russia. But they have not offered a clear definition of what would constitute such an invasion, and the senior offic