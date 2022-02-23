Ukrainians prepare for the worst as Russian lawmakers give Putin the go-ahead to use military force
People in Ukraine are preparing for the worst as the country is set to declare a nationwide state of emergency over fears of a full scale Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on military reservists to help in the effort. CBS News reporter Haley Ott joins “CBS News Mornings” with the latest from Kyiv.