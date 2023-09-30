Ukrainians protest again in support of allocation of more funds for Armed Forces in front of Kyiv City State Administration

On Saturday morning, 30 September, Ukrainians gathered in front of the Kyiv City State Administration building for the third time, demanding that the local authorities allocate more budget funds to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Details: About 200 people gathered in front of the Kyiv City State Administration building. They were holding placards and chanting "Money for the Armed Forces" and "Shame".

This time, none of the city authorities came to address the protesters. During the last protest, Volodymyr Bondarenko, Deputy Mayor of Kyiv, and Ksenia Semenova, Deputy of the Kyiv City Council, came out to the public, promising to convene an extraordinary session.

Similar protests in front of the Kyiv City State Administration building took place on 16 and 23 September. During the first one, a protester poured red paint over the building. This man was detained and drew up protocols for administrative violation.

The second time, protesters, in addition to supporting defence, also demanded ramps to shelters, hospitals, and shelters in schools and kindergartens. Some authorities from the Kyiv City State Administration came to the public and promised to allocate 120 million ( US$3,242) from the city budget for ramps in shelters within a week.

Similar protests demanding local authorities allocate more funds to the army were held in other cities in Ukraine, including the cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Odesa.

During martial law, the organisation of peaceful meetings, rallies, marches and demonstrations, as well as sports, educational, cultural and educational, religious, entertainment and spectacular events with a large number of people, is possible only under exceptional circumstances and only if they were approved in a written form.

Background: Vitalii Klitschko, mayor of the city of Kyiv, announced on 29 September an extraordinary session of the Kyiv City Council where additional financing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be discussed.

