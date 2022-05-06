Ukrainians put battered Russian war trophies on show in Kyiv

Outside of the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, the mangled remains of Russian war equipment destroyed over the course of Moscow's invasion have been put on display. Combat veteran Pavlo Netesov hopes it will encourage people to "understand this war as I see it, as it’s going on in reality".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lukashenko surprised Russian ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine is taking this long

    Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who has allowed Russia to use the territory of his state as a jumping off point for invasion and to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, has said he did not expect Russia’s war in Ukraine to last this long.

  • Ukraine Is Holding its Own in the Skies Against Russia, But it's Giving Up the 'Ghost of Kyiv'

    After reports began to surface this week that the Ghost had been killed in combat, the country's air force was forced to confess that he was never real.

  • Amnesty says evidence shows Russian troops committed war crimes near Kyiv

    KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Amnesty International said on Friday there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had committed war crimes, including extrajudicial executions of civilians, when they occupied an area outside Ukraine's capital in February and March. Information collected by the group "can be used, hopefully, for holding the perpetrators to account, if not today, one day in the future", she said.

  • Earnings Miss: Northwest Natural Holding Company Missed EPS By 6.9% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

    Northwest Natural Holding Company ( NYSE:NWN ) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good...

  • W&T Offshore, Inc.'s (NYSE:WTI) Sole Analyst Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their Forecasts

    Shareholders in W&T Offshore, Inc. ( NYSE:WTI ) may be thrilled to learn that the covering analyst has just delivered a...

  • Civilians wounded as buildings hit in Kramatorsk

    STORY: The governor said overnight shelling damaged nine residential buildings and a school.After failing to capture the capital Kyiv in the early weeks of a war that has killed thousands and flattened cities, Russia has accelerated attacks on Ukraine's east and south.In footage filmed by Ukrainian broadcaster Inter TV channel, residents of Kramatorsk were cleaning debris and evaluating the damage caused. Police officers could be seen speaking with wounded witnesses near the site.One woman, who wished to not be named, said she and her husband were lucky to be alive after the building they were in was hit during the night.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

  • Sen. Rubio introduces bill to speed up weapons sales to Taiwan, boost joint military training

    U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Tuesday introduced a bill designed to strengthen Taiwan’s defensive capabilities through fast-tracked weapons sales and a joint training program, among other measures. The legislation, titled Taiwan Peace through Strength Act of 2022, is a response to China’s threat of invasion, which observers perceive as a looming reality in relation to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Months before the crisis in Eastern Europe, Taiwan had projected a full-scale Chinese invasion by 2025.

  • Dionne Warwick Leads TikTok, U.N. Campaign for Ukraine Refugees – Global Bulletin

    CAMPAIGN UNHCR, the U.N. Refugee Agency, and TikTok have teamed for a music campaign promoting solidarity with refugees from Ukraine and beyond. The campaign begins with #TheWorldNeeds, a global hashtag challenge, the centerpiece of which is Dionne Warwick’s iconic track “What The World Needs Now (Is Love),” with the support of Warner Recorded Music, Warner […]

  • Dozens killed in Haiti in 2 weeks of gun battles, thousands flee homes

    The Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs, the latter of which kidnapped a group of U.S. and Canadian missionaries last year, have been waging turf wars since April 24, killing at least 39 people and creating havoc in and around the capital. "At least 23 houses were burned down, and 48 schools, five medical centers and eight markets had to close," the authority and the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report sent to Reuters on Thursday. About 9,000 people have had to move to other homes, the report added.

  • Bengals vs. Saints 2022: Burrow, Chase’s homecoming should be primetime game

    Burrow and Chase going back to NOLA needs to be in primetime.

  • 'War has reached us' - Strike shocks village in southeast Ukraine

    Viktor Golovachuk returned from a night shift at his local steel plant in southeastern Ukraine on Friday to find a munition attack had blown the roof off his house, destroyed its outbuildings and buried his dog Malysh under rubble.

  • Amnesty: evidence shows Russian war crimes

    STORY: Civilians also suffered abuses such as "reckless shootings and torture" at the hands of Russian forces during their failed onslaught on Kyiv in the early stages of the invasion launched by the Kremlin on February 24, the rights group said in a report."The evidence we have gathered since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February 2022, it implicates Russian military forces in serious violations of international law, including extrajudicial killings, disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks against civilians, including in densely populated areas," Amnesty's secretary general, Agnes Callamard, told a news conference in Kyiv.Russia, which calls its invasion a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists, denies its forces committed abuses. Kyiv and its Western backers say the fascism claim is a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.The Amnesty report is the latest to document alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces when they occupied an area northwest of Kyiv, including the town of Bucha, where Ukrainian authorities say more than 400 civilians were killed. Moscow withdrew its troops in early April.The report concluded that Russian troops had committed a "host of apparent war crimes" in Bucha, including "numerous unlawful killings," most of them near the intersection of Yablunska and Vodoprovidna streets.Amnesty said it had documented 22 cases of unlawful killing by Russian forces - "most of which were apparent extrajudicial executions" - in Bucha and nearby areas.Asked by Reuters before the Amnesty report about Russia's operation in Bucha, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The Bucha story is a set-up and a fake."

  • NFL undrafted free agent signings tracker: Who is headed where?

    Teams are filling their rosters with players who didnt hear their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • Fighting blocks evacuation attempts at Mariupol steel works, fighter says

    A Ukrainian fighter holed up in a vast steel works in the southern city of Mariupol accused Russian forces of breaking a promise to allow a ceasefire on Thursday so that civilians could be evacuated. Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, posted a video online which purported to be shot in the Azovstal steel works where Mariupol's last defenders are holding out with an estimated 200 civilians. He appealed to the international community for help in evacuating civilians and urged President Volodymr Zelenskiy to do all he could to evacuate wounded fighters.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky’s fleece sells for £90,000 at Ukraine fundraiser

    Volodymyr Zelensky’s famous khaki fleece has sold for £90,000 at a fundraising auction for Ukraine in London.

  • West Melbourne police investigating attempted robbery of ATM machine on Palm Bay Road

    The bank's alarm went off at about 4:10 a.m. Thursday, alerting police to the attempted robbery

  • Executives are so bearish, they’re not even buying their own companies’ shares at steep discounts

    Company executives have little confidence that the stock market will return to all-time highs any time soon. It’s therefore not particularly surprising that the stock market Thursday gave back — and more — its huge rally from the day before. In April, insiders aggressively picked up the pace of selling.

  • A popular offshore tax haven is in crisis after its premier is arrested in a Miami drug bust

    The U.K. is considering direct rule of the British Virgin Islands, a popular offshore tax haven for companies and the uber rich.

  • Russian invasion is catastrophic for Ukrainian healthcare, says Zelensky

    The Ukrainian healthcare system is buckling under the pressure from Russia’s war of aggression, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech at the Brave Ukraine charity event on Mary 5.

  • US Army’s budget lacks plan to buy protection system for Bradley vehicles

    The Army is further afield to get a vehicle protection capability in place for its current fleet against rockets and drones, and the service has provided no funding to procure an interim system for its Bradley in the meantime.