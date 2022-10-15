Ukrainians raise 150 million in less than two days to buy Shahed Hunters

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SATURDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2022, 20:38

In less than two days, Ukrainians have raised UAH 150 million for Shahed Hunters, anti-drone systems that will help destroy Russian drones.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote: "Monobank, Lachen and UNITED24 have collected UAH 150 million for a powerful anti-drone system in less than two days. People, you are incredible!

The goal was to raise 100 million, but thanks to your great support, the monobank account has received twice as much."

Background: On Defenders Day, the UNITED24 initiative, monobank and volunteer Ihor Lachenkov have launched a joint collection of UAH 100 million for the Shahed Hunters, a anti-drone system that will help destroy Russian drones.

As Oleh Horohovskyi, the co-founder of monobank, has explained, such systems make Russian drones "blind", so they try to climb to a safe height, after being shot down by Ukrainian air defence systems.

One Hunter costs about UAH 50 million, so the collection was opened with the aim of purchasing at least two systems.

UAH 100 million was collected in the first 8 hours.

