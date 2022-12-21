26

Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.

  • Bombardier CEO voices concerns over awarding Canada's defense contract to Boeing

    "As President and CEO of Bombardier, I want to publicly share my concern that Canada, which is facing an important choice about the airborne surveillance of its vast borders, may be considering awarding a sole-source contract directly to Boeing." Martel's comments come after a recent media report that Canada was considering a multi-billion dollar purchase of up to a dozen P-8 Poseidon aircraft from Boeing.

  • Navalny says mercenary boss visited his jail to recruit for Ukraine campaign

    Navalny, who is held at the maximum security IK-6 penal colony at Melekhovo, about 250 km (115 miles) east of Moscow, where he has endured frequent spells in solitary confinement, said an unspecified "eyewitness" had described Prigozhin's visit to him. He said that Prigozhin had offered convicts a pardon if they survived six months with Wagner, and that between 80 and 90 of them accepted his offer after being given five minutes to consider it.

  • Iranian minister says spoke to Saudi counterpart at Jordan conference

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday he spoke with his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a conference in Jordan the previous day, the highest-level encounter reported between officials from the rival states since they cut ties in 2016. The Middle East's leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers, Saudi Arabia and Iran have been on opposing sides of conflicts across the region including in Syria and Yemen. Iraq has hosted five meetings between Saudi and Iranian officials since last year in a bid to ease tensions, the last of which was in April, without achieving any diplomatic breakthroughs.

  • Russia proposes 30% increase in size of armed forces

    At an end-of-year conference of Russia's top military brass, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed beefing up the armed forces to 1.5 million combat personnel from 1.15 million. This was required "to guarantee the solving of problems related to Russia's military security", Shoigu told Putin at the televised event. Putin had signed a decree only this summer ordering troop numbers to be increased by 137,000 from Jan. 1 2023 to reach the 1.15 million level, and has also drafted more than 300,000 reservists in a controversial mobilisation drive to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Kremlin says no chance of Ukraine talks as Zelenskiy travels to Washington

    The Kremlin said that nothing good would come from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's trip to Washington on Wednesday and that Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that continued Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a "deepening" of the conflict - something which could backfire on Kyiv, he warned.

  • Xi Tells Russia’s Medvedev That China Wants Talks on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that his nation would like to see talks on Ukraine, comments that come as Beijing tries to improve ties with Europe.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions A

  • In risky venture out of Ukraine, Zelensky gets warm U.S. welcome — and Patriot missiles

    The Ukrainian president is making a dangerous trip from his war-torn country to shore up support from his most important ally.

  • Zelenskiy gives Biden military medal from HIMARS unit captain

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of U.S. support amid Russia's continued onslaught on Ukraine. "Thank you first of all," Zelenskiy told the U.S. president in a meeting in the Oval Office. The Ukrainian president, who said he had wanted to come to the United States earlier, offered his appreciation to Biden, the U.S. Congress and ordinary Americans for their support.

  • Movement of manpower, tanks and equipment spotted in Mariupol

    Mariupol residents have noticed the movement of large numbers of Russian manpower, as well as tanks and other military equipment belonging to the invaders. Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote from Andriushchenko: "[Russian] military is on the move again.

  • CCTV captures moment Chinese doctor collapses from exhaustion amid massive COVID resurgence

    Shared on Chinese social media and reposted on YouTube by The Telegraph, the doctor can be seen administering COVID tests to a crowd of patients. Officials have reported at least five deaths since Tuesday; however, crematoriums in major cities have reported running out of space, with one employee in Guangzhou claiming to have been cremating over 30 bodies a day.

  • Russia’s neighbors sport some of the best performing currencies in 2022 as locals flee conscription

    The dram, the lari and the somoni have been among the best performing currencies this year, as Russians flee the warring country to settle in neighboring countries.

  • Captured Wagner militant tells Ukrainska Pravda about recruitment and fighting in Ukraine

    The Wagner Group, the infamous Russian private military company, is recruiting inmates from penal colonies, promising them amnesty after six months of fighting in the war, as well as money and a chance to get back to normal life afterwards.

  • Zelenskyy to meet with Biden and address Congress on Capitol Hill

    This will be the Ukrainian president’s first time leaving Ukrainian territory since the beginning of the war.

  • Chinese Mission to Pluck Samples from Moon's Far Side Just Got More Interesting

    Two years ago, China’s Chang’e 5 mission made history by returning lunar samples to Earth for the first time in more than 40 years. The mission’s successor, Chang’e 6, is not only designed to return a second batch of samples from the far side of the Moon—a feat never attempted before—it will also be bringing four payloads along for the ride.

  • Britain says Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain accused Russia of planning to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday, calling on the West to do more to expose the trade. "Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers," Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

  • Top Russian official says military must expand to 1.5M personnel

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday announced the country plans to increase its military manpower to 1.5 million personnel. Shoigu made the announcement during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s top military leaders. Such a move would significantly increase Russia’s military forces, which comprise about 1 million personnel. It comes…

  • Russian mobile calls, internet seen deteriorating after Nokia, Ericsson leave

    STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (Reuters) -When telecoms gear makers Nokia and Ericsson leave Russia at the end of the year, their departure could steadily cripple the country's mobile networks over the long-term, setting off a deterioration in communication for everyday Russians. Five senior telecoms executives and other industry sources said Russian mobile phone users will likely experience slower downloads and uploads, more dropped calls, calls that won't connect, and longer outages as operators lose the ability to upgrade or patch software, and battle over dwindling spare parts inventories. Ericsson and Nokia, which together account for a large share of the telecoms equipment market and close to 50% in terms of base stations in Russia, make everything from the telecom antennas to the hardware that connects optical fiber carrying digital signals.

  • Bunker grandpa Putin faces two options Head of Security Service of Ukraine

    Vasyl Maliuk, the acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who had unleashed a war against Ukraine, has only two ways out, either an international tribunal or an undignified death in one of his bunkers.

  • Biden welcomes Zelenskyy at White House, praises the Ukrainian people

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S. comes as Joe Biden and Congress reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine.