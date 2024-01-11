Ukrainians in Russia-occupied territories forced to register for military service, Kyiv says

Moscow is forcing Ukrainians in Russia-occupied territories to register with the so-called "military commissariats" when applying for Russian passports under pressure, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Jan. 11.

Ukrainians are being pressured to sign a contract with the Russian military, become “volunteers,” and fight against their own country.

After the Russian presidential “elections” in March, there will be no need to conceal mobilization, allowing it to unfold "in full force," the NRC said. The report suggests this is why the Kremlin is currently demanding military registration from all men.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) previously reported that the Russians are mobilizing Ukrainian farmers and minors in occupied territories. Occupation “authorities” sent written notices to immediately register for military service to all men of conscription age.

The "presidential elections" in Russia are to take place on March 15-17, to be held even in occupied Ukrainian territories.

