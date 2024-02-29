Ukrainians see Western support as key to success in war, poll finds

Photo from Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

More than half of Ukrainians, 57%, believe that the most important factor for Ukraine's success in countering Russian aggression is proper support from the West through military aid, financial assistance, and sanctions.

Source: results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from 17 to 23 February

Quote: "Next in importance are improvements in the efficiency and transparency of Ukrainian authorities (33%), good relations between the political leadership and the military command (32%) and cooperation between the authorities and civil society (26%)."

Details: Approximately 16-21% of respondents believe that the current government and the political opposition should cooperate, forming a broad coalition of patriotic forces, reducing support from Russia and its allies, and enhancing the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military command.

Only 8% of respondents believe that the Russian opposition can help Ukraine by destabilising the situation in Russia.

Additionally, just 7% of Ukrainians support the idea of granting extraordinary powers to the military and political leadership, allowing them to bypass checks and balances to quickly adopt necessary decisions.

The survey was conducted from 17 to 23 February. Using telephone interviews based on random sampling of mobile numbers, 1,052 respondents aged 18 and above from all oblasts of Ukraine (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were surveyed. The sample excluded residents of territories that are temporarily not under the control of the Ukrainian government, and the survey did not include citizens who had left the country after 24 February 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%; 2.7% for indicators close to 25%; 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.4% for indicators close to 5%.

KIIS emphasises that in times of war, a certain systematic deviation is added in addition to the specified formal error. In May 2022, among all respondents, 2.5-4% resided in areas occupied after 24 February (which corresponded to the percentage of those living there, given the random generation of phone numbers). Currently, due to the Russians disabling telephone communication, no respondents currently living in occupied areas were included in the sample. However, out of the total 1,052 respondents, 33 respondents used to live in a settlement, which is currently occupied, before 24 February 2022.

However, sociologists are convinced that the results obtained retain high representativeness and allow for a fairly reliable analysis of public sentiment.

