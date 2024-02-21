Ukrainians start to view China and Hungary as unfriendly countries – survey

China and Hungary have moved into the category of rather unfriendly countries for Ukrainian citizens.

Source: results of a sociological survey conducted by the Rating Group

Details: 58% of Ukrainians surveyed by sociologists consider China to be hostile, and 52% consider Hungary to be such a country.

Prior to that, these two countries were perceived more neutrally. In June 2023, China was considered a hostile country by 34% of respondents and a neutral one by 52%, while Hungary was previously considered a hostile country by 42% of respondents and a neutral one by 26%.

Israel is considered a neutral and friendly country: 44% of respondents rated the country as neutral, 38% – as friendly. Türkiye is seen by Ukrainians as more of a neutral country (51%). At the same time, compared to June 2023, the popularity of the opinion that Türkiye is a friendly country has decreased from 40% to 30%.

For reference: The survey was conducted on 10-11 February 2024. Sociologists interviewed 1,000 respondents aged 18 and older by telephone in all oblasts, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as areas where there was no Ukrainian mobile coverage at the time of the survey.

The results are calculated using the latest data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and settlement type.

The error of representativeness of the survey with a confidence level of 0.95 is no more than 3.1%.

