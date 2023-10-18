How Ukrainians can stay online even during extended power outages – Digital Transformation Ministry

In case of power outages, Ukrainians can stay connected to the Internet if their provider has switched to energy-saving networks (xPON technology), Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry announced on Facebook.

Ukrainians are advised to switch to Internet providers that use xPON technology

In case of emergencies, the Digital Transformation Ministry has prepared a short manual for Internet users on how to have stable Internet even during power cuts.

First, check with your internet provider to see if they have switched to energy-saving networks (xPON technology) and how long they can provide you with Internet connectivity.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read also: Ukraine could face ‘brief blackouts’ this winter — energy minister

A state-of-the-art technology xPON allows users to be online without electricity for up to 72 hours. Currently, 2.7 million Ukrainians have services with providers using the technology.

If your provider does not yet use xPON, the Digital Transformation Ministry advises you to find the nearest provider that offers xPON services and apply to be connected. To speed up the process, you can cooperate with your neighbors.

You also need to purchase a power bank for your Wi-Fi router and a USB/DC cable.

Less than half of Internet subscribers in Ukraine are prepared for long power outages.

Only 37% of fixed-line Internet subscribers have connections to xPON-based networks that are resistant to long-term power outages. This is the average figure for Ukraine.

In Kyiv, Rivne, and Ternopil oblasts, as well as in Lviv, this figure is about 60%. But in Kyiv, it is only 9%, and this is a critical situation. This is due to the saturation of old technologies in the capital that do not support xPON.

The Digital Transformation Ministry is now actively communicating with Kyiv operators to encourage them to quickly renovate their networks. Some are already planning upgrades and are actively accepting applications for connecting new networks.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine