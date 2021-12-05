Ukrainians tense amid Russian troops build-up
Ukrainians tense amid Russian troops build-up
Ukrainians tense amid Russian troops build-up
Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff predictions: the final call before Sunday
Rochester Hills District CourtThe parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, shortly after they were nabbed by fugitive teams “hiding” in an industrial building in east Detroit. James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared emotional throughout the arraignment. Jennifer cried as she said she understood the charges against her. James smiled, laughed, shook his head, and raised his eyebrows at various points. Meanwhile, defense lawye
Ever notice how the last place we tend to lose fat is in the belly? Abdominal fat oftentimes seems impossible to lose and chances are it's because it's visceral fat—"a type of body fat that's stored within the abdominal cavity between your vital organs: liver, intestines, pancreas, etc," says Jillian Michaels—creator of The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels. While it can be challenging to lose, there are ways to help reverse visceral fat and get rid of the stubborn excess weight. Eat This, Not Tha
Current 'Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is on a consecutive game winning streak. Read about the records she's shattering during her time on the game show.
The College Football Playoff rankings come out Sunday with the final top 25. We give our best guess and prediction on what it'll be.
"It's the old double negative trap, laid by the Deep State," quipped a Twitter critic.
A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school. Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Tuesday carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting this year, the latest in a decades-long series of mass shootings at U.S. schools.
Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday as championship leader Max Verstappen smashed into a wall and could only manage third place.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett uses a fake slide to fool the Wake Forest defense on his way to a 58-yard touchdown run
Blood clots are a crucial part of the body's ability to heal from injury. That's because when you get wounded, your circulatory system quickly gets to work at plugging any open blood vessels by clumping at the injury site. However, in many cases, blood clots within your body can pose a potentially serious risk to your health, leading to heart attack, stroke, and other life-threatening conditions.That's why experts are sounding the alarm about one thing you may be wearing that can heighten your r
Several senators in New Mexico are speaking out against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. A lengthy lawsuit was filed in the state's supreme court on Wednesday by Democratic Senator Jacob Candelaria (District 26) and Republican Senator Greg Baca (District 29).
Draymond Green made Warriors history with a very unique stat line against the Suns Friday night.
Meadows, then the White House chief of staff, played a key role in furthering Trump's efforts to pressure officials and overturn his election loss.
From Friday until Sunday, the Big Island of Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. A foot of snow and winds up to 100 mph are expected.
“I didn't look!”
Duke revealed its vulnerabilities. UNC proved it belonged. While N.C. State showed it had heart — not to mention endurance. Here’s a look back at the week that was.
When Elizabeth Hurley posts a new snapshot to her Instagram, everyone stops and stares. Whether she’s promoting her newest bikini from her collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, or flashing her dazzling smile, she’s never afraid to “show off” for the camera. On Dec 2, Hurley posted a video of herself smiling from ear to ear and […]
Juan Toscano-Anderson said his dunk Friday was the best of his career and JaVale McGee had an epic response.