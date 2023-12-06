Ukrainians warned of possible food price spike for Christmas holidays amid ongoing Polish border blockade

The ongoing strike by Polish truck drivers on the Ukrainian-Polish border could lead to a significant increase in food prices before the Christmas and New Year holidays in Ukraine if it is not resolved by Dec. 10, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky said on national television on Dec. 6.

"Fortunately, the vegetables of the borsch set are almost entirely of domestic production,” he said.

"There are no price fluctuations for them. If a delivery takes an extra week or more, or a truck travels an extra thousand or two kilometers, it is logical that logistics become more expensive.”

The strike on the Ukrainian-Polish border has partially reduced imports of bananas, citrus fruits, most seafood, and fish, and may also increase the cost and availability of pet food, which Ukraine also imports.

Ukrainian consumers have already experienced a 3-5% increase in the price of imported goods due to the strike. Vysotsky warned that Ukrainians should be prepared for further price increases, but added that for “basic local products: eggs, milk, vegetables, cereals — there is enough to ensure domestic consumption".

It has been reported that the State Customs Service has underperformed its revenue plan by 22% or almost $253 million (UAH 9.3 billion) due to the blockade, compared to only 1.6% behind the plan, or $19 million (UAH 0.7 billion) a month earlier. As a result, import VAT fell to almost $830 million (UAH30.8 billion) from more than $1 billion (UAH38.6 billion) in October. Import and export duties fell to about $60 million (UAH 2.2 billion) from almost $80 million (UAH 2.9 billion).

November exports from Ukraine by road through Poland decreased by 39.3% to 282.3 thousand tons compared to October, while imports decreased by 44.6% to 511.6 thousand tons, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said earlier, citing the State Customs Service.

Polish carriers started a border strike with Ukraine on Nov. 6. They blocked three checkpoints for the passage of freight transport: Korczowa-Krakowiec, Grebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. On Nov. 22, the blockade of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border was extended until Feb. 1, 2024.

The protesters' demands include: making Ukrainian carriers require permits again, tightening the ECMT transportation rules for foreign carriers, banning the possibility of registering companies in Poland if the company's accounts are not in the EU, a separate line in the eQueue system for vehicles with EU license plates, a separate line at all borders for empty trucks, and access to the Shlyakh system.

