Ukrainska Pravda and Ukrainian World Congress create interactive map of events worldwide timed to second anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion

Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) and Ukrainska Pravda have created an interactive world map, which indicates the locations and time of the events on 24 February 2024. It is timed to the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The map was created as part of UWC StandWithUkraine's global advocacy campaign. The campaign's main goal is to draw the attention of the international community, the media, world leaders, and world governments to Russia's war against Ukraine and to strengthen support for our state.

Ukrainians in more than 150 cities have already registered their events on the map.

The UWC invites Ukrainian activists to register their peaceful actions and events, which are planned on 24 February 2024 using this link to unite in reminding the world of the ongoing genocidal war.

Quote from Paul Grod, the UWC president: "Without international support, Ukraine is in danger. And it is our responsibility to provide such support. In these difficult times, we must be united, strong and responsible. Ukraine needs our voice, our help and our influence."

Quote from Sevgil Musaieva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda: "We can't let the world get tired of our war. That is why the active position of Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine around the world is so important today. The world must see that we are not tired of fighting for our country, our freedom, equality, respect and democracy, we are doing this in a difficult and bloody war and witnessing our struggle with millions of voices in all corners of the world."

Support UP or become our patron!