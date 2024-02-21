Ukrainska Pravda – Ukrainian World Congress Joint Project: Over 400 cities registered on world map for 24 February

On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, over 400 cities will stage actions as part of the Ukrainian World Congress StandWithUkraine global advocacy campaign.

Source: Ukrainian World Congress website; Andrii Shevchenko, head of the UWC Mission to Ukraine

Details: Rallies will be held on 24 February. The majority of events are planned in Europe and North America. In addition, the event will take place in the UAE, India, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Peru, Brazil, and Argentina

Quote: "On Saturday, a Ukrainian wave will sweep across the globe. We expect a record number of Ukrainians to take to the streets and say, ‘Be with us!’ Over 400 rallies have already been registered on all six continents of the planet, including Antarctica, according to the map we created in collaboration with Ukrainska Pravda.

We appeal to every Ukrainian, wherever he is: find your location on the map, register your action, and get outside. Tell us about your country's struggle for freedom."

The map can be found here.

Support UP or become our patron!