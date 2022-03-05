Ukranian owners of Bradenton ballet change school’s Russian name. ‘We hope that Putin stops.’

When Vladimir Putin launched the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the owners of the Russian School of Ballet knew right away they had to change the name of their dance studio.

The same day, with the help of some of their students, Sergiy Mykhaylov and his wife, Darya Fedotova, who grew up in Ukraine, ripped down signs in the window of the studio at 8031 Cooper Creek Blvd., and announced a new name, the International School of Ballet.

“Oh, my God,” Mykhaylov said of his reaction to the invasion.

“It was unbelievable,” Fedotova said, finishing her husband’s thought. “We just spoke to my mom. We can’t sleep at night.”

Putin’s invasion is breaking all of the rules of the world, she said.

The couple are proud of the heroic resistance shown by the Ukrainians.

“They are the strongest people in the world,” Mykhaylov said, wearing a blue-and-yellow T-shirt — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — imprinted with the words “Stand With Ukraine.” Fedotova wore a similar T-shirt, except that hers said “Ukraine,” topped with a heart logo.

“We hope that Putin stops, or that someone stops him,” Mykhaylov said.

There are times that the couple has to step away from lessons to take a phone call from a friend or family member in Ukraine.

Their students have been understanding, bringing them food to eat, and donations of warm clothing and blankets to send to refugees in western Ukraine and Poland.

The couple opened the studio in 2010, teaching the Russian method of ballet. Office manager Sandra Roberts has been with them almost from the start.

“They are absolutely wonderful. It’s like a huge family here,” Roberts said. “The invasion has broken their hearts. It’s killing them. They have family and lots of friends in Ukraine.”

The owners of the studio said they nearly changed the name of the school in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

An estimated 6,000 Ukrainians live in Southwest Florida, including Bradenton and Sarasota area, with perhaps the largest concentration in North Port.

The Russian invasion could send a wave of Ukrainian refugees to this area in the near future, Sylvia Acevedo, senior director of Refugee & Employment Services for Gulf Coast Jewish Community Services, previously told the Herald.

Victor Lisnyczyj, president of the St. Andrews Religious and Cultural Center in North Port, has strongly condemned the Russian invasion.

“Ukraine is a free nation. For 20 years it has struggled with democracy, trying to be integrated into the European market. There is no reason for Putin to invade Ukraine. It is a total violation of human law,” Lisnyczyj previously said.

This week, the Sarasota-based Patterson Foundation donated $250,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s (CDP) Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Recovery Fund.

This unrestricted funding will be used to address humanitarian needs that arise from the conflict, particularly among displaced peoples and refugees.

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since the Feb. 24 start of Russia’s military assault and invasion, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“The harrowing scenes of violence and destruction flashing across our screens in recent days show humanity at its lowest point,” Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation, said in a press release.

“Now, our better angels must come forth to help the people of Ukraine amid the chaos that has engulfed their home country. The Center of Disaster Philanthropy is an invaluable resource for donors who want to maximize the impact of their funding. Its expert staff has a deep knowledge of complex disaster recovery efforts that ensures funds are applied strategically and effectively for those in need,” Jacobs said.

Lilly Wheeler wears the colors of Ukraine, blue and yellow, on her leotard and pinned to her hair as she trains at the International School of Ballet in University Park on March 3, 2022. The owners of the school quickly changed the name from the Russian School of Ballet in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sergiy Mykhaylov, one of the owners of the International School of Ballet in University Park on March 3, 2022, trains one of his students. The owners of the school quickly changed the name from the Russian School of Ballet in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Husband and wife team Sergiy Mykhaylov and Darya Fedotova pose for a photo at their school, the International School of Ballet in University Park on March 3, 2022. They quickly changed the name from the Russian School of Ballet in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.