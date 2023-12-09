Ukrenergo once again attracts emergency aid from Romania and Poland due to shortage

Ukraine was forced to attract emergency assistance with a capacity of 300 MW from Romania and Poland for the third time since the beginning of winter due to a deficit in the energy system.

Source: Ukrenergo (Ukraine’s national energy company) on Telegram

The power of the involved aid is 300MW. Earlier, Ukrenergo required help on 7 and 8 December. The main reason for the deficit is the need for generating capacity.

Quote: "One power unit at the thermal power plant went into emergency repair, and another one went into scheduled repair during the day. Several units are being restored in the front-line region after artillery shelling, and in other regions after massive missile attacks last winter," Ukrenergo notes.

The deficit is also affected by the high level of electricity consumption despite the warming and the day off. Ukrenergo urges citizens to consume electricity wisely.

Background:

The consumption of electricity in Ukraine on 7 December was a record since the beginning of the heating season, because of this, it is necessary to attract emergency assistance from Romania and Poland.

A total of 131 settlements in the oblast were left without electricity due to bad weather; energy workers are working to restore critical infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

